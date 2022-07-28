Sonora’s Mar Y Tierra Seafood restaurant opened Thursday at 187 W. Center St. in Pima.
Soraya and Leo Mendivil prepared for the grand opening by perfecting classic Sonoran and Chihuahuan Mexican seafood dishes and getting their restaurant in top shape.
The Mendivils are experienced restaurant managers and cooks having worked in different restaurants in the Gila Valley. Leo Mendivil said he gained a love for seafood cooking in seafood restaurants similar to Mar Y Tierra in Mexico. He learned how to blend traditional spices and flavors for authentic ceviche, carne asada, shrimp cocktail and more.
Specialties of Mar Y Tierra are the ceviche tostadas, camaron empanizado tacos, fish tacos and the siete mares (seven seas) soup, made with seven different seafoods, clams, shrimp, calamari, manta, oysters, octopus and an array of vegetables.
The menu also includes Sonoran hot dogs made with bacon-wrapped beef franks smothered with beans, grilled onions, fresh onions, tomatoes, mayo mustard and jalapeño sauce.
A variety of tacos, tostadas and quesadillas are available, from fish and shrimp to tripa and birria and carne adovado.
To ensure there is something for everyone, the Mendivils have included items on the kid’s menu like French fries, corn dogs, chicken nuggets, and mac and cheese.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.
To make seating reservations or to place an order for takeout, call (928) 485-4541.