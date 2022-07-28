New owners giving historic eatery a makeover

Safford’s Trailhead Hideaway Bar and Grill, 8038 U.S. Highway 191, has long been known for cheeseburgers, bacon cheeseburgers, and green chile cheeseburgers, but now there are some new choices on the menu.
Teara and Brian Sargent recently bought the 90-year-old bar and grill and in a few months of ownership, they have made some changes and have plans for more. They would like to design an outdoor eating area, have more special televised sports nights and establish the Trailhead Hideaway as a family-friendly sports-bar-type establishment.
New menus have just been designed with weekly specials. For instance, there is now a Saturday Philly cheesesteak special, Taco Tuesdays and a Friday steak night. Pizza is now available daily by the pie or by the slice.
Friday night is also karaoke night starting at 9 p.m.
This historic building on the corner of Swift Trail and Highway 191 has served as a bar and grill for decades.
It was built as a tavern in 1932, at the time the Civilian Conservation Corps was bringing in men from all over the country to work on improving roads, campgrounds, and hiking trails on Mount Graham.
The Trailhead Hideaway is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. till midnight, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Call (928) 428-1289 for more information or visit their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/trailhead.hideaway for updates and food and drink specials.