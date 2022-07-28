New owners giving historic eatery a makeover

Safford’s Trailhead Hideaway Bar and Grill, 8038 U.S. Highway 191, has long been known for cheeseburgers, bacon cheeseburgers, and green chile cheeseburgers, but now there are some new choices on the menu.

Teara and Brian Sargent recently bought the 90-year-old bar and grill and in a few months of ownership, they have made some changes and have plans for more. They would like to design an outdoor eating area, have more special televised sports nights and establish the Trailhead Hideaway as a family-friendly sports-bar-type establishment.

Tags

Load comments