Thatcher officials bounced ideas around Wednesday for a new recreational center that has already attracted the attention of 28 architectural firms interested in designing the new facility, the funding for which has not yet been secured.
During the meeting, Heath Brown, Thatcher’s town manager, laid out what the town would like to see.
The inclusion of an indoor pool was deemed the most important feature, as well as two or three ball courts, a ground level wellness center, a walking track and a concession stand/cafe/coffee shop area, as well as rooms for meetings and Zumba classes.
When asked by one of the architectural consulting firms in the audience what they’d like to see, Council member Ryan Rapier mentioned the Morenci Community Center, but said the town wants their recreation center to have its own unique identity and feel.
“Morenci is a pretty good starting point,” Rapier said, “but we don’t want to duplicate it.”
Brown estimated the facility could cost $14 million-$20 million, be 50,000 to 100,000 square feet and could theoretically be finished three to five years from now.
To meet those costs, Brown said the town would first look to apply for grants, and then look to tap the town’s savings account and possibly issue bonds.
The town is working with Eastern Arizona College on the planned project and the college would be involved in the actual site selection, Brown said. EAC has also indicated they’d contribute a “significant” amount of money towards the construction fees for the project, he said.
EAC President Todd Haynie and city officials plan to visit recreational centers in Utah and Colorado in the near future, Brown said.
“Nothing is set is stone by any means though,” Brown said about the project, which would have to go through rounds of approval by both the Thatcher Town Council and the Eastern Arizona College Governing Board before a dollar is spent on the project.
If the time comes though, “everything is a possibility to pay for construction funds,” Brown said.
The Town of Pima would like to help staff the recreational center, said Pima Town Manager Sean Lewis. Town staff could also help choose the architectural firm that takes on the project..
A “statement of qualifications” from consulting firms interested in the project are due July 1, after which the involved parties will pick a consulting firm, Brown said. Thatcher will then hold a public hearing to take ideas from the wider public about what they want the center to look like.
More than 28 consulting firms have already responded to an RFQ, or a request for qualifications, for the project, some of which are out of state, and none of which are from Graham County, Brown said.
Brown joked that he hopes that if the project moves forward, sometime in the future the town of Thatcher, EAC, and the Town of Pima will work together to change the name of the project in order to differentiate it from the town’s recreational complex project.