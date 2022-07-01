Eastern Arizona Courier and Copper Era welcome a new reporter to their staff, and she wants to hear your stories.
Laura Jean Schneider grew up in rural Minnesota outside of a town of 900 people. Raised in a subsistence lifestyle, she and her eight siblings grew up hunting, trapping and fishing and helped raise and preserve all manner of cultivated and wild food. She moved from the Midwest to Montana while still a teenager, and she has spent many years in the beef cattle industry, working on ranches in the West and Southwest and training horses.
After spending six years in Washington State, Schneider moved back to Arizona in mid-February, and is relocating from Tucson to Safford. Formerly, she hiked the entire Arizona Trail (2019) and spent eight months as caretaker in the ghost town of Ruby, near the Mexico border in 2020-21.
She said to her, home is in the desert.
Schneider has a long history as a writer. She has a bachelor’s degree from Smith College and a Master of Fine Arts from Vermont College of Fine Arts. She has written for High Country News, Edible Santa Fe, the Port Townsend Leader and the Green Valley News, among other publications.
In 2019, she was awarded a creative grant from Culture and Animals Society to complete “Maverick,” a collection of essays that highlight how animals changed her life. To become a better writer, she’s an avid reader of all genres.
When not nose-in-a-book or working on stories, Schneider can found with her merle Corgi sidekick, Hatch; hiking; painting, or treasure-hunting in second-hand shops.
“I’m excited to return to my rural roots,” Schneider said. “I’m a county girl at heart.”
“I look forward to amplifying the voices of Graham and Greenlee Counties,” she added. “I know how hard farmers and ranchers work, having been in their boots, and I want to make local voices the emphasis of these two newspapers. I believe a newspaper is the mouthpiece for the community and the content should reflect that.”
Schneider’s arrival at the newspapers follows closely on the heels of the addition of Managing Editor Tom Bodus to the staff.
“Laura Schneider is clearly a go-getter,” he said. “She’s already been a massive help to me as I’ve worked to get myself situated here.”
Schneider invites locals to stop in at the Courier office and introduce themselves and welcomes story ideas and tips via email at laurajean@eacouier.com.