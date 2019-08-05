SAFFORD—The David M. Player Center for the Arts has changed directors, but that’s not all that’s new in the building.
In the November 2016 general election, Safford voters approved a $4.9 million school district bond request that included an improved Center for the Arts; and, shortly before new director Chris Murphy took the reins, those improvements came to fruition.
Safford Unified School District Superintendent Ken VanWinkle took the Courier on a tour of the CFA’s new addition, which was finished this May by Sagebrush Construction. WanWinkle explained that the original CFA bond included plans for a green room, classroom and storage area but that construction costs had made that impossible.
The 2016 bond changed that, and now the CFA boasts an impressive green room, a new classroom, new restrooms with makeup mirrors and an expansive storage area close to the stage.
VanWinkle said the classroom can be used by performers waiting to go onstage, as well as for instruction in Safford High School’s stagecraft class, and that visiting artists can wait in the green room or use it as a staging area. The new storage area will provide the center with much more room to hold stage materials, and its location will make it easier to move those materials on and off stage.
“It’s all because our community felt strongly enough to vote for that bond,” VanWinkle said.