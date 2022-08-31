New Safford Booster Club charged with restoring 'spirit and pride'

When Tad Jacobson returned to Safford High School as assistant principal in 2020 after a two-year stint as a school administrator in Benson, he found himself looking around wondering where the Bulldog booster club was.
Jacobson noticed the club, which had a history of strong support for the school and its athletic programs over the years, had faded into obscurity. There was some question whether it still even existed.
It turns out the club wasn’t technically dead, but none of its members still had kids in the school and the organizational structure had become rather informal, to say the least. The group wasn’t raising money or holding regular meetings anymore. As a result, its tax-exempt status was allowed to lapse.
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help matters, either. In fact, quite to the contrary.
“COVID killed the old booster club,” Jacobson said, figuratively speaking.
Once Jacobson secured his new title as Safford High principal in April, he made it one of his priorities to again have a strong, parent-run booster organization working on behalf of the school and its students.
He decided, with the blessing of the former club, to start from scratch. A group of five motivated and active Safford High parents forms the core of a new Safford Booster Club, which launched this year.
Jacobson said he believes the club will help “restore the spirit and pride” in the school’s athletic programs, several of which — wrestling and track being chief among the exceptions — have been plagued with inconsistency in recent years.
The new club, led by President Nora Rogers, “already has done some awesome things,” Jacobson said.
“We want people to know who we are, and what we’re doing,” he added, explaining his expectations for the club.
The new Safford Booster Club, which is a member of the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, was scheduled to hold a tailgate party and ribbon-cutting event Friday evening at the Safford High School football field, prior to the Bulldogs’ (1-1) 7 p.m. game with Morenci High School.
Families were invited to come out and tailgate from 5-7 pm at the South parking lot of the Safford High School Football Field. According to a press release issued on behalf of the boosters, the club would host family friendly activities put on by SHS students, and a Bulldog merchandise table.
Finch’s Shiver Shack was scheduled to be selling snow cones, and the Sonora Taco Shop food truck was expected to be on hand selling dinner.
“I’m feeling very excited about the Safford High School Booster Club for the 2022-23 school year,” Rogers said in the release. “Our club officers have put together an awesome vision. We hope to boost school spirit within our community and help our athletes be an inspiration to our elementary Bulldogs.
“It is our vision to not only support our athletes and band financially, but also morally,” she continued. “We hope that our coaches and teams feel the love and support from our community as we bridge the gap. We’re excited to collaborate with local sponsors and community members to promote Bulldog pride. We are proud to be Bulldog Parents. Let’s go big blue.”