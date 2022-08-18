Eric Bejarano always knew there would be life after his career in law enforcement. He just didn’t see it taking him away from Tucson, where he worked 16 years for the city’s police department.
However, after his retirement in 2014, he accepted a position with the air ambulance service LifeNet/Native Air – Air Methods, operating primarily in southern Arizona but also in western New Mexico and central Arizona. That brought him and his family to Graham County seven years ago, and since then, he’s carved a life for himself as a business and community leader.
His latest achievement in that progression is having recently been named director of Eastern Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center. He replaces Kevin Peck, who ran the center for 12 years before becoming the new dean of EAC’s business, computers, industrial technical education and prison programs.
In addition to his background in law enforcement, including 11 years as a motorcycle cop, and his work with LifeNet coordinating with multiple offices, Bejarano brings six years of military experience to his new job, after having served from 1992 to 1998 in the U.S. Marine Corps.
This history and career path signal a predilection for service that is also reflected in Bejarano’s participation in Gila Valley Rotary, membership on the Graham County Chamber of Commerce and the Graham County Victim Compensation boards, as well as in his position as chairman of Building Community Youth Leaders, a joint program created by the Gila Valley and Safford Rotary clubs intended to provide leadership training to high school students, who would then go on to mentor younger students in the fifth through seventh grades.
“I always strive to put others before myself,” Bejarano said. “As a Marine, I believed in the simple motto ‘Semper Fidelis’ or ‘always faithful.’ As a police officer and Rotarian, my motto is ‘Service Above Self.’ Ultimately, it is important for me to make a positive impact on the lives of others.”
Founded in 1988, EAC SBDC is part of a national and statewide network of small business assistance providers who give local small businesses the tools and training needed to be successful. The center is funded by the college with assistance from a grant provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“The SBDC is so much about working with the community and seeing how we can help launch, grow and sustain local business,” Bejarano said. “I’ve looked at past files, and I will tell you that the work that has come through this office has been amazing.”
The SBDC offers services for both established businesses and those still in the incubation stage. During the COVID pandemic, for instance, hundreds of businesses in the region turned to the SBDC for help with government loans and grant funding to see them through.
But Bejarano’s new gig isn’t simply about assisting with survival; it’s also about developing potential.
“We could obviously talk about the challenges of COVID and what that's done to small businesses locally,” he said, “but also there’s also the growth and the potential of folks who just wake up in the morning and think, 'I have an idea that solves a concern in the community, and how do I move forward with that?' All they have to do is give us a call, shoot us an email, and we'll get them in to speak with one of our counselors or with me, and then we'll see how we can support that idea, if it could be sustainable.”
Aside from Bejarano and his staff, three former SBDC leaders, including Peck, are still at the EAC campus in different roles. They provide a deep well of experience to draw from, as does the vast network of SBDC offices across the state and nation.
“So while we're a small team here,” Bejarano said, “we have a statewide and a national footprint. At the touch of a button, a phone call or shooting an email, we have assistance that can help people in our community grow. … If we don't have a specific resource available, we can get it.”