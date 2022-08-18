eric bejarano pic.JPG

Eric Bejarano is the new director of Eastern Arizona College's Small Business Development Center.

Eric Bejarano always knew there would be life after his career in law enforcement. He just didn’t see it taking him away from Tucson, where he worked 16 years for the city’s police department.

However, after his retirement in 2014, he accepted a position with the air ambulance service LifeNet/Native Air – Air Methods, operating primarily in southern Arizona but also in western New Mexico and central Arizona. That brought him and his family to Graham County seven years ago, and since then, he’s carved a life for himself as a business and community leader.

