For 32 years the Safford High School Scholarship and Education Foundation has been helping graduates attend college or trade school. This year, the foundation will be adding one more scholarship to the list.
The Brad Moon Memorial Scholarship will be offered for the first time in May, said foundation treasurer and retired SHS principal John Bonefas.
Moon, who worked at several Safford schools as an administrator, died as a result of glioblastoma, the same brain cancer that killed Senator John McCain, Bonefas said. After he passed, Moon’s children said they wanted to recognize him by setting up a scholarship fund.
Since 1988, the foundation has provided a total of $626,000 in scholarship money to roughly 675 students, Bonefas said.
That amount was only possible through community donations that the foundation turned around and invested, Bonefas said. The 18-member board have been able to “grow” some scholarships from $500 to $750 or even as much as $1,500, he said.
The hope is donors will contribute to the Moon scholarship and it, too, will grow in the stock market, he said.
“To give the kids some decent help, we never spend the principal,” Bonefas said.
Back in 1980, it cost $500 a year to attend Eastern Arizona College, nowadays it’s roughly $1,500 a semester, so investing in the stock market is definitely the way to go, Bonefas said.
Students will begin the application process in March and the scholarships will be awarded in May based upon such things as community service, leadership skills, extracurricular activities and academic achievement, he said.
Moon was much loved, Bonefas said.
“Brad was a wonderful person. I was always very comfortable, if I had to be gone, that the school was in great hands,” Bonefas said. “The kids really liked him and it’s tough to be an assistant principal. They’re always considered the ‘bad guy’.”
Moon was firm, but also fair and consistent, he said.
Moon was born and raised in Wyoming. After graduating from Basin High School, he attended Brigham Young University in Provo, UT, earning both a bachelor and master’s degree in physical education. Later in his career, he attended Northern Arizona University taking graduate level classes in administration.
Brad’s professional career spanned almost 40 years in public education as a teacher, coach, athletic director and administrator. He taught everything from physical education to math and science as well as behind the wheel driver’s education, Bonefas said.
Brad loved working with kids, especially as a coach, Bonefas said.
Prior to coming to Safford, Brad was a teacher and coach at Pima High School and Santa Cruz High School where his baseball teams won two consecutive state championships in 1975 and 1976. Although baseball was his favorite sport to coach, he also coached football and basketball with great success, Bonefas said.
In 1987, Brad became the assistant principal at Safford High School under him for nine years, Bonefas said.
Although he couldn’t coach while in that position, he worked with the baseball pitchers during the winter, he said. At 6 a.m. several days a week, you would find him in the gym working the pitchers, on the indoor mound he had built, Bonefas said.
When Safford decided to rebuild their baseball complex, he was instrumental in creating the current design.
From 1996 to his retirement in 2002, Brad was an administrator at Safford Middle School and Mt. Graham High School. During that time he coached JV baseball at Safford High School and worked closely with varsity coach Robert Abalos.
In 2002, Brad moved back to Wyoming where his career had begun and continued working in education as an administrator for the next four years. After he retired, he coached volleyball and refereed basketball, baseball and softball.
He died on Sept. 10, 2019.