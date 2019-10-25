SAFFORD—A new elementary school, which will replace Dorothy Stinson School, is now in the works for the Safford Unified School District.
“Through the flood and related issues, we realized that Dorothy Stinson Elementary School has had issues for years with leaky roofs,” said SUSD Superintendent Ken VanWinkle. Acting on that realization, and with approval from the Arizona School Facilities Board, the Governor’s Office and the Legislature, the district has started the process of replacing the school.
VanWinkle said an offer had been extended to an architectural firm to design and build the new school, adding that he believed the school would be complete within a year and a half. The new facility will be located just east of the Dorothy Stinson playground.
“We’ll keep school in session until the new one is built, and then the kids will move over to the new school and the old one will be torn down,” said VanWinkle. “The only thing we’ll keep at the old school will be the gym.
“It will probably be about six months before they start really building. It’s really exciting for our area and our school district; the money is being paid for from the state which is even better.”