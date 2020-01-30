SAFFORD — A new store is coming to the Gila Valley this spring, while another store gains a new name — and both of them are looking to hire employees.
In other local business news, a home health care service with Safford and Sierra Vista locations has come under new ownership.
Gordmans, an apparel and home decor retailer, will open three new stores in Arizona on March 31, including a Thatcher location. The new Gordmans will be in Gila Valley Plaza, where Safeway is located, in the Stage store. Gordmans, part of the Stage family of retail outlets, will carry clothing, shoes, home decor and more, and will also include an Amazon counter.
Gordmans is hiring for full-time, part-time and temporary positions, including sales associate and stock associate. Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at www.gordmans.com/careers, then visit a job fair Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, walk-in applicants are also welcome. The job fair will be held at the Thatcher Stage location, 2157 W. Highway 70.
Safford will also welcome a new business this spring. Harbor Freight Tools, a discount tool and equipment retailer based in southern California, is opening a new store at 1930 W. Thatcher Blvd., in Mount Graham Shopping Center. It will be Harbor Freight Tools’ 26th store in Arizona; an opening date has not yet been announced.
Harbor Freight Tools, which carries a full selection of tools and accessories, is currently hiring for a number of full-time and part-time positions including managers, supervisors, and sales and stocking associates.Interested candidates may apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com.
In another change, Legacy Home Health Care of Southern Arizona, which serves Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties and has locations in Safford and Sierra Vista, was sold to Eden Health effective Jan. 1. Eden Health, which oversees Eden Health Hospice in Safford, is an employee-owned home services division under the EmpRes Healthcare Family of companies.
Both agencies will continue to offer a range of home healthcare services.
“The acquisition of these agencies is the perfect fit into our portfolio. Legacy has been great to work with while we managed their daily operations. Staff at each location already support our core values and demonstrate the dedication to patients that Eden is known for, so the acquisition just makes sense,” said EmpRes President and CEO Brent Weil.