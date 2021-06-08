Sparklight donated 50 Chromebooks to Thatcher Elementary School recently in an effort to close the digital divide. The Chromebooks for Kids Initiative will help the school more adequately address the learning gaps caused by COVID-19 and other issues affecting today’s students, said Thatcher Elementary School Principal Michelle Ferrin in a news release.
"Students live in a world of technology and they have more and more access to it outside of school," Ferrin said. “By providing access inside schools, we not only can meet students on their level but also help direct them in the proper use of technology. The addition of these Chromebooks will go a long way for our students and allow us to train them on the educational software we use to ensure students have access to learning whether they are in person or at home for any reason.”