If you’re a registered voter in Graham County you’ll soon be getting new voter ID cards in the mail.
More than 20,000 cards are being sent, and Graham County Recorder Wendy John said it could take a little over a month to complete.
The cards will inform voters of their new district assignments in light of redistricting by the Independent Redistricting Commission and the Graham County Board of Supervisors. All Congressional and Legislative district numbers in Graham County have changed and the county will be under one Justice of the Peace district for the 2022 elections.
Districts are redrawn every 10 years.
The identification cards may be used at the polling places as one form of identification when you vote in person, according to John. Voters can destroy their old cards.
The mailing is also a way to test valid addresses. If you receive a card for a voter who no longer resides at your address, you are asked to write on the envelope, “addressee does not reside at this address” and return it to the U.S. Postal Service. Returning the card will help us keep the voter registration roll as clean as possible. Federal law does not allow the county to remove a voter from the voter registration rolls unless undeliverable mail is returned to its office.
If you do not receive a card by the end of May and you believe you are registered to vote, call the Recorder’s Office at (928) 428-3560.