Redrawn voting district maps won’t bring much of a change on the state level for residents of Greenlee and Graham counties, but they'll have a new representative in Congress in November.
The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission approved maps Wednesday, and barring a court challenge, they’ll stand through the 2030 election. The maps are redrawn every 10 years.
Here’s how things stack up locally.
State legislature
Greenlee and Graham counties are currently in Legislative District 14, represented by three Republicans — state Sen. David Gowan, Rep. Gail Griffin and newly appointed Rep. Lupe Diaz.
Under the new map, residents are in LD19, in a district considered safe for the GOP. Additions to the district include Green Valley and parts of Sahuarita. All three of the area’s members in the Legislature live in the newly redrawn district.
Congress
Here’s where the area will see a change.
Greenlee and Graham counties are currently in Congressional District 1, represented by Democrat U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran. The sweeping district goes north to the Utah line and includes Show Low, Holbrook and Flagstaff.
That all changes. The area now is included in the new CD6, which goes to the Mexico border and includes Sierra Vista, Green Valley, part of Casa Grande and the eastern edge of the Tucson area.
It is considered a highly competitive district with a slight Republican edge (51.45 to 48.55).
Statewide
Republicans hold an edge on the state legislative map, but it has enough competitive districts that, under the right circumstances, Democrats would have a chance to take control of one or both legislative chambers in Phoenix. The GOP has controlled the Arizona House of Representatives since 1967, and has only lost control of the state Senate briefly three times in that period.
There are 30 districts statewide. The map has 13 safe Republican districts, 12 safe Democratic districts and five competitive districts, based on the metrics the AIRC uses. That metric measures the cumulative results from nine statewide races in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Anything with a vote spread inside 7% is considered competitive, and anything within 4% is considered highly competitive.
Of those five competitive districts, four lean Republican and one leans Democratic. Each of the five districts has a vote spread within 4%.
In Congress, the maps have four safe Republican districts, two safe Democratic districts and three competitive districts, two of which qualify as highly competitive, including District 6. One of the safe Republican districts, the 2nd District based in northern Arizona, is just barely outside the range that would be considered competitive.