Car burglars hit neighborhood
July 31 on south end of SaffordA group of teenagers has been spotted on surveillance video pilfering items out of unlocked vehicles in the Glenn Meadows area on the south end of Safford.
Safford Police Capt. Brian Avila said the kids found four or five vehicles unlocked in the early morning hours of July 31 and took items found within.
According to police reports, cash, a debit card, a sub woofer valued at $800 and a pellet gun were stolen. One resident said a couple of Dos Equis beers were taken, too.
The vehicles were parked on West Second Street, West Tucson Street and South 12th Avenue.
The incidents should serve as a reminder for residents to bring their belongings inside and to lock their cars, Avila said.
If residents see a crime in progress they should call 911, Avila said. Residents with information are also encouraged to call dispatch at 928-428-0808 or use Text-a-Tip.
A citizen can text “GRAHAMTIP” to 79516 and type the message they want to submit.
The message is then sent to the Graham County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center via email and text message.
Defendant in shooting case receives seven years in prison
A man who shot up a Safford bar after being asked to leave was sentenced to seven years in prison Wednesday.
According to the Graham County Attorney’s Office, Asa Derek Tsosie was escorted out of the Bullpen Bar on June 24, 2019 after causing some problems. Tsosie returned to the bar with a gun and fired multiple shots into the bar from the outside, breaking out a glass door, and then went inside and fired two more shots.
Last month, Tsosie pleaded no contest to four counts of aggravated assault and one count of burglary in the first degree. When defendants plead no contest, they do not admit their guilt, rather they acknowledge prosecutors have enough evidence to convict them.
As a result of his plea agreement, Tsosie was facing anywhere from five to 15 years in prison. His attorney asked for a mitigated sentence because of Tsosie’s prior military service and remorse.
Graham County Chief Deputy Attorney L. Scott Bennett requested an aggravated term because of the terror suffered by the victims during the shooting. Upon his release from prison, Tsosie will serve a lengthy term of probation as well.