Graham County native Nicholas A. “Nick” Nordgran-Tellez said he’s been thinking about a possible run for the board of supervisors for years, but until now, the timing just hasn’t been right.
Tellez was born and raised in Solomon. He left the area for 16 years to go to school and to pursue his restaurateur aspirations, but came back in 2011. Nowadays, he’s the owner of La Paloma Restaurant in Solomon, chairman of the Graham County Democratic Party and an eight-year member of the Solomon Elementary School District. He’s on the Boys and Girls Club of the Gila Valley board of directors and the Graham County Chamber of Commerce’s executive board.
“I’ve had political aspirations pretty much my entire life. I’ve done protests. I’ve protested the marriage laws in Arizona, the immigration laws,” Nordgran-Tellez said. “I’ve always been actively political and as far as political aspirations or political office, I always had a plan to get into that and to take my path politically in that direction.”
Part of the reason he is running is a lack of diversity in the community. Most leadership positions within the Gila Valley are filled by older, white men, he said.
“I’m looking to give that perspective of the small business owner, that perspective of the minority, that perspective, from a government standpoint, from a different view,” Nordgran-Tellez said. “Looking for a meaningful change in leadership. Leadership hasn’t been negative, however it hasn’t always been all inclusive.”
Water, economic growth, substance abuse and homelessness are also at the top of his priority list, he said.
He would like to help existing small businesses and those who dream of creating their own small businesses, Nordgran-Tellez said.
One idea might be for the county to pursue grants so it can offer zero interest loans to potential entrepreneurs, he said. He remembers well pursuing the funds necessary to purchase La Paloma.
“When you look at the country at large, small businesses are the mechanism that runs that run this county. There are large businesses out there that employ a lot of people, but by and large throughout the country, it’s small businesses that provide the jobs and provide the economic engine that is the U.S.,” he said.
Since he has been involved in so many volunteer organizations and boards, Nordgran-Tellez said he has networked with people all over the state and he believes those experiences will be helpful.
When it comes to homelessness, Nordgran-Tellez said he’d like to make a concerted effort to speak with the homeless themselves to see what their needs and desires are. As for people with substance abuse issues, Nordgran-Tellez said they need to be dealt with humanely and not as though they are “piranha.” He also believes early education is needed, especially when it comes to coping skills.
Because COVID-19 limited his ability to raise campaign funds and because there aren’t a lot of Democrats in Graham County, Nordgran-Tellez said he understands he’s facing an uphill battle. If he loses, however, he thinks his attempt will still have served a purpose.
“For me running now is not only an aspiration of mine to serve community in this way, it’s a show of participation,” he said. “I want people in this county to know they can participate and they’re welcome and open to participate within the in the political process.”