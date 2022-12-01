The VFW Auxiliary to Post 10385 held its 22nd annual Nickel Auction on Nov. 12 at the VFW Hall in Thatcher.
Those attending the auction got a jumpstart on their Christmas gifts and decorations. This year the post added its first BBQ Cook-off to the festivities.
The proceeds of the auction enable that Auxiliary to assist local veterans through the Veterans and Family Support Program, the VA hospital, VA nursing home and the local nursing homes, as well as youth programs that provide scholarships and school supplies, cancer grants through the Cancer Program and other needs for our local veterans.
The Auxiliary is a large contributor of lap quilts, wheelchair and walker ditty bags, and bibs and pillows to veterans in the VA hospital in Tucson, veterans in local assisted-living facilities, and those ailing or recuperating at home.
During halftime of the auction, winning tickets were drawn from the raffle that was conducted at the fairs and Thriftee Market. Mary Fields-Ihrke of Caro, Mich., won a patriotic-themed quilt. Rita Lucero of Safford won an afghan. Cindy Layton of Safford was a BevyBar ice chest.
Local businesses contributed products or services for door prizes to support the Auxiliary's efforts in assisting local veterans and their needs.
Auction shoppers checked the tickets they received at the door to see whether they won prizes from 5th Avenue Florist, Lee's Rite Way Market, R Food Shop, El Coronado Restaurant, PL Clothing, Beverage Place, Frendz Salon, Subway, Meg's Place, H&S Feed, Rustic Barn Bakery, Enchanted Boutique, Walton Drug, Ashley Furniture Home Store, Kracked, 19 Double X Studios, Trophies & Tees, Denny's, Macks Auto Supply, Shine Times Car Wash, Marcia's Garden Soap Shop, Valley Furniture, Hello Beautiful Salon, Johnson Motors, La Casita Cafe, Green's Furniture, Pollocks Western Outfitters, EA Academy of Cosmetology, and Williamson Services.