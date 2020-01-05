BYLAS — January is National Mentoring Month. It was founded in 2002 by MENTOR: The National Mentor Partnership and the Harvard School of Public Health to raise awareness of mentoring in its various forms. Although this movement is directed primarily toward mentoring the youth, mentors of young adults is just as important.
A mentor is defined as “someone who provides a positive and guiding influence.” A mentor could be a sibling, a teacher or a co-worker; someone who is a role model offering support, guidance and encouragement.
The benefits of a good mentoring program have shown improved self-esteem, better peer relationships, academic improvement and a willingness to grow. The Nnee Bich’o Nii staff on the front lines provide this and so much more.
When a participant is accepted into the Nnee Bich’o Nii Program, they are assigned to one of the seven employment and training counselors — four in the San Carlos office, three in the Bylas office. The counselors begin working with the participant, determining the types of services the participants can most benefit from. For example, if the participant does not have a high school diploma or G.E.D., they are referred to Nnee Bich’o Nii’s Education Program.
If the participant has their high school diploma or G.E.D., the participant is required to volunteer at least 30 hours per week. Depending upon the participant’s work performance, he or she is often placed in an on-the-job program where he or she receives training and an hourly wage. Many of the participants have gone on to permanent positions within the organization or companies in a similar field.
Many of the participants that have successfully completed the program have all shared similar stories of their counselors. They helped the participants, provided encouragement and guidance that some participants have never had before.
When a participant is referred to Nnee Bich’o Nii’s Education Program, it is to receive help to get their high school diploma or G.E.D. Saralyn Hooke, instructor, is there to guide them with a different approach to learning using her knowledge of the Apache culture and traditions to connect with her students. She speaks fondly of her former students that have successfully completed her program and received their diplomas.
One of those former students received his high school diploma at the age of 62. He stated that he “almost gave up on Saralyn a few times but she wouldn’t let him quit.” Hooke works tirelessly to help her students succeed, going above and beyond to make sure they receive an education, encouraging them to go on to college, to provide a better life for their families.
Nnee Bich’o Nii also provides a world of work training which provides the participants with work readiness skills; resume building, interview skills, etc. At the end of the three-day training course, the participants go through a mock interview with Jonathan Duncan, outreach coordinator and the supervisor of the department to which the participant is assigned. After the mock interview, they provide the participants with positive feedback of their interview and areas in which they can improve. Another example of guidance and encouragement to help the participants to succeed.
Duncan is also the facilitator for the Fatherhood is Sacred class; a program that helps the fathers to see that they play a vital role in the lives of their children, their families and their community. Jerry Harmon and Ronnie Crowe are co-facilitators.
Sentiments shared by the fathers who completed the last session were, “It made me more patient with my kids,” and “It made me a better person.” Duncan, Harmon and Crowe provide the fathers with a safe, consistent environment and support for them to share their stories, their concerns and advice about being a father.
Nnee Bich’o Nii will be offering the Motherhood is Sacred class beginning later this month. Leilani Olivar, Corrina Bendle and Randee Kitcheyan-Titla will be facilitating this class for the mothers in the program.
Along with these classes, Nnee Bich’o Nii also provides participants with on-the-job training through the Maintenance and Construction Program and Apache Transit.
Anthony “Bunny” Henry is the supervisor of the construction crew and is credited with helping to build the program. He and his instructors provide hands-on training in the construction field for the participants selected for this program. The instructors are experienced in different areas of maintenance and construction and bring with them knowledge and patience to pass on to the young men and women; again, providing the guidance and encouragement needed to succeed.
David Francis, fleet supervisor/outreach facilitator, and his staff also provides mentoring through their on-the-job training and through their drivers. Several of the participants selected as drivers for Apache Transit received help and encouragement to obtain their Arizona Driver’s License. This may not seem like a big accomplishment but for some of the participants it was a goal they set for themselves and were able to reach. It was made possible by the support they received from the Apache Transit staff.
Apache Transit drivers are assigned a daily route — local, Globe to Safford, San Carlos Training Institute, Fort Thomas High School, Apache Gold and Apache Sky. The drivers become familiar with their passengers — not all of whom are Nnee Bich’o Nii participants — and over time, some of the drivers form a bond with their passengers. The drivers of the SCTI route attended graduation ceremonies of the students they transported to and from class every day.
One of the drivers stated that he “Provides some of (his) passengers with encouragement and tells them not to give up.”
Mentoring is giving positive guidance, support and encouragement and the participants of the Nnee Bich’o Nii receive that while receiving services and during their transition out of the program. Members of the San Carlos/Bylas community, with children under the age of 18 are strongly encouraged to apply for services.
For more information contact the Peridot office at 928-475-5011 or the Bylas office at 928-475-5032.