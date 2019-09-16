BYLAS — Nnee Bich’o Nii means “Helping the People” in the Apache language.
The Nnee Bich’o Nii Program is actually the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program that took the place of Aid to Families with Dependent Children.
San Carlos Apache community members are more familiar with the Assistance for Needy Families Program since it was established in 1935 and many tribal families received financial assistance from the program. In 1996, the Federal Government passed the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act ending Assistance for Needy Families Program and replacing it with Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program.
The staff of the Nnee Bich’o Nii Program are working hard to end the stigma of welfare; to help families become self-sufficient.
It is no longer a monthly cash payment program. Participants of the program receive help in obtaining a GED or high school diploma, job preparation through the World of Work Program and on the job training through Community Development Block Grants.
Most importantly, the participants receive encouragement from staff that they do not get from their family to achieve their goals.
Gracesha Rope is one such lady that was a former participant of the Nnee Bich’o Nii Program. She is gainfully employed at the San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation’s dental office.
Rope is the mother of two children: a daughter, 11, and a son, 3. She attended Pima Medical Institute and completed her training in September 2017.
She and her family remained in the Valley until they returned to Bylas in October 2018. Unfortunately, job opportunities are hard to come by on the San Carlos Reservation, so Rope applied for help from the Nnee Bich’o Nii program at the Bylas office. Gerrilyn Williams was her employment and training counselor.
Rope attended the World of Work Program with Saralyn Hooke, WOW instructor, where she learned about interview skills, preparing for interviews, building a resume and how to dress for an interview and a job.
Rope continued to apply for positions at the San Carlos Apache Healthcare Corporation and was finally hired as a dental assistant in March 2019. She is very bright and eager to learn new techniques; she jumps at any chance to learn something new. Her time with the Nnee Bich’o Nii Program was short but she said she appreciates the help she received “to get on her feet.”
Rope’s advice to others is, “Don’t let anyone say you’re not able to, because you are capable of anything if you put your mind to it and faith can go a long way.
“A bird sitting on a tree is never afraid of the branch breaking, because her trust is not on the branch but on it’s own wings.”
The Nnee Bich’o Nii Program Peridot and Bylas offices are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Anyone struggling to make a better life for their family should come to the office and fill out an application.