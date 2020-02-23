BYLAS — The Nnee Bich’o Nii program strives to “Promote education, training, employment and transportation” through the many services, including GED classes, community development training, subsidized employment and Apache transit — just to name a few.
Laphondtina Young is a participant that is taking full advantage of the services to provide a better future for her family.
Young is the mother of two children: Mya, 10 and Noah, 5. She worked as a certified nursing assistant to provide for her family, but she had bigger dreams; she wanted to be a registered nurse.
She focused on her education, she took a leap of faith and enrolled in the nursing program at Gila County Community College through Eastern Arizona College. She qualified to receive a partial Pell Grant that covered the cost of the courses but nothing more. She began her classes in August 2019.
Struggling to make ends meet, Young found herself reaching out to Nnee Bich’o Nii. She said, “I had always heard about TANF, but didn’t know if I qualified since I’m not from here.”
Young is an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation; however, the services provided by Nnee Bich’o Nii are available to anyone with a dependent child or children who has established residency on the San Carlos Apache Reservation. Applicants are never denied on the basis of their race or tribal affiliation.
Young filled out an application and was assigned to Karina Bendle, training and employment counselor. Since Young was a student, enrolled in college, she qualified to receive a monthly cash stipend. It is not a fortune that receives but just enough to help pay a few bills and purchase a few household items.
She found herself in need of help when she had to pay a fee for an online course, so she reached out to Bendle and Nnee Bich’o Nii was able to pay for the course.
Bendle and Young have established a solid working relationship. Bendle reaches out to Young on a regular basis, to check up on her, to see if she needs help with anything, to assure her that she is not alone, to provide encouragement and support. Young said that Bendle is very helpful, approachable and is constantly looking for ways to help, which is the goal of the Nnee Bich’o Nii Program — to “help the people” become independent.
Young plans on completing her courses in May 2021. Until then, she will be eligible to receive the support, encouragement and services from Nnee Bich’o Nii. Her long-term goals include earning a Bachelor’s of Science in nursing and a doctorate in nursing.
Young said she would like to let the community know that “nothing is impossible; that there is help out there,” and she found that help through the Nnee Bich’o Nii Program.
For more information or to apply for services, call the office in Peridot at 928-475-5011 or the office in Bylas at 928-475-5032.