BYLAS — Nnee Bich’o Nii sponsored a three-week summer youth program, from July 1 to July 19.
Seventeen students were selected by the employment and training counselors of the 163 children in the Nnee Bich’o Nii program. All 17 students met the goals of the program and successfully completed the course.
The staff consisted of Saralyn Hooke, TANF education coordinator; Vickie Asermelly, academic teacher; Aurelia Bullis, Apache language teacher; Martha Logan, teacher’s assistant; Telena Youvella, mentor; and Erin Black, mentor.
The staff worked as a team throughout the program to ensure the participants are supported and encouraged in their learning. Staff kept the goals and vision of the Summer Youth Program in mind and made sure the participants were kept on track, providing a classroom environment based on positive social relationships and emotional needs of students, while encouraging student empowerment to improve student motivation and achievement.
The students were given tours of San Carlos Apache College, Gila Community College, Eastern Arizona College, Arizona State University and University of Arizona. They learned about high school/college dual enrollment courses, college admission process, how to apply for FAFSA, how to search and apply for scholarships and higher education life. The students toured each campus and became familiar of the size, location and history. Crystal Pietila spoke to the participants about high school requirements, keeping up with their academics and the requirements for being involved with sports.
In addition to the college tours, the students received CPR/first aid training. All 17 students successfully passed the course and received their certification.
They also learned about wildlife habitats, local plants and how to safely maneuver a canoe with Blanche Hooke from San Carlos Recreation & Wildlife.
The students also learned about mindfulness meditation; techniques that they can use at any time at any location and situation. Students were taught and empowered to use breathing, stress balls, body stretching, etc., for calming, reducing stress and anxiety, regulating their own emotions, and being able to learn and work peacefully.
Coping and life skills lessons were provided so students may know the importance of social and emotional intelligence and know how to function effectively in a wide variety of settings. Students learned to self-reflect about their behavior, emotions, and thoughts. The knowledge gained will be utilized for their academic success and to their overall preparedness for life and its challenges.
In Apache Language, participants learned how to speak in Apache and was able to introduce themselves, know their clans, where they are from and where they attended school. They also learned about plants and wildlife.
For their leadership projects, participants had a choice of presenting a PowerPoint or a poster board of a subject that they had learned during the three weeks of training. The presentations were made to staff and family members at the Apache Gold Convention Center. The topics presented were drug prevention awareness, family trees, wildlife and plants.
The Summer Youth Program proved to be a success and will be offered again next year.