BYLAS - The Nnee Bich’o Nii offers many programs to “Help the People” become self-sufficient through education, training and moral support. One of these programs is the World of Work class taught by Mrs. Saralyn Hooke.
World of Work is a three-day session where participants learn to properly complete an application, create a resume and write a cover letter. There is so much more to this class than that. Mrs. Hooke serves as a role model, sharing stories of her own struggles getting her education while raising her family. She speaks fondly of her family, who encouraged her to get an education. She connects with participants to show them that she was not given anything, that she worked hard to achieve her dreams, that they can do the same thing and they are not alone; Nnee Bich’o Nii is there to help them achieve their goals.
The Nnee Bich’o Nii Program is successful because teamwork is at the center of it all. Everyone, from the employment and training counselors to the transit drivers, pulls together to provide a safety net for participants, to help them get on their feet to provide for their families. They offer words of encouragement and advice from their experiences in the work force.
Within the three days, the participants have guest speakers from the Nnee Bich’o Nii Program. Neilani Olivar provided an update on the program’s activities and future projects. Investigator Ronnie Crowe was on hand to remind a couple of the participants to keep paying on their court fines. Unpaid fines lead to a suspended license, which is one of the major barriers making it difficult for a participant to find stable employment.
Mrs. Hooke led the class in a team-building exercise, splitting them into two groups of four. The lead person was blindfolded, while the remaining three formed a train by holding onto the shoulders of the person in front of them. Their objective as a group was to lead the blindfolded leader around the obstacle course, picking up randomly placed items and placing them in a basket at the other end of the course. This exercise was to teach participants about communication, teamwork and trust.
As participants stood before the class to share what they had learned, their common answer was about confidence. One participant stated, “This class has been making me more confident. It boosted my confidence a little bit more, especially when it comes to an interview. I’d be more confident in front of an employer because of this class.” Mrs. Hooke shared a story of one participant, stating, “When he first came to class, he wouldn’t look up, he wouldn’t look around, he kept to himself, he kept his head down the entire time. He’s doing so good now, he’s participating and asking for help.”
World of Work is held once a month through the Nnee Bich’o Nii Education Program. The services provided by Nnee Bich’o Nii are available to anyone living within the San Carlos Apache Reservation with dependent children. It is open to all Natives and non-Natives alike. For more information about Nnee Bich’o Nii and the services they provide, please visit their offices in Peridot and Bylas. They are open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except for Federal and Tribal holidays).