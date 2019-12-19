BYLAS — The Nnee Bich’o Nii and Apache Transit Programs participated in the annual light parades in Bylas and San Carlos on Dec. 11-12. The entire staff participated in the event — office staff, drivers, dispatchers and construction crew members.
This year’s theme was “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and the construction crew made Snoopy’s doghouse, cut out and painted the figures of Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, Sally and Lucy. The office staff from the Bylas and San Carlos offices added the lights and the colorful Christmas decorations. The drivers pitched in with the decorating and drove through the parades.
Santa joined in on the fun and the crew built him his own chair so he could ride in comfort.
As in every project the Nnee Bich’o Nii staff undertakes, they all pitched in and gave it their all; putting their best foot forward. The Nnee Bich’o Nii and Apache Transit took second place in the parade contest. They were awarded $300, which will go toward a cookout for the staff sometime after the holidays.