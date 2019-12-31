BYLAS — When one walks into the San Carlos Tribal Social Services office, one is greeted with a warm, friendly and helpful smile. That smile belongs to Yolanda Jordan.
Jordan is the social service receptionist and a Nnee Bich’o Nii participant.
Jordan has in impressive work history — 18 years with the Apache Gold Casino and three years with Casino Arizona. She was always on her feet, helping customers and co-workers with that friendly smile and positive attitude. Unfortunately, due to medical reasons, Jordan had no choice but to resign her position with Casino Arizona in April 2018.
In June of 2018, she and her 11-year-old daughter signed up with the Nnee Bich’o Nii program.
Participants of the Nnee Bich’o Nii Program are required to volunteer 25 hours a week. If the participant displays a good work ethic, they are considered for On The Job Training Program and paid an hourly wage.
Jordan began volunteering at the San Carlos Agency as soon as she signed up. She enjoyed her time there and took advantage of the learning opportunity. She was transferred to Tribal Social Services in October 2018.
As a participant of the Nnee Bich’o Nii Program, Jordan attended the World of Work training with instructor Saralyn Hooke. She learned how to write a resume, goal setting, and first aid and CPR.
Parents are not the only ones who are required to meet goals in the program — the children are also required to meet goals, too. The parents must submit their children’s school attendance. Jordan’s daughter, Kay, had perfect attendance in 2018 and received a bike for Christmas that was donated from Gila County, a bike that was rescued from the landfill and rebuilt by inmates at the Gila County Recycle & Landfill Management Department.
Jordan was permanently hired as the receptionist at Tribal Social Services in February 2019 where she has become a valuable asset to the department. Terry Ross, TSS director, praised Jordan for her positive attitude. He stated that she is reliable, dependable, patient, tactful and professional. She knows the people of San Carlos and speaks fluent Apache. She is the center of the department, keeping track of all the programs and employees.
Although her time with the Nnee Bich’o Nii Program was very long, Jordan took advantage of all the help they offered. She said she thanks the Nnee Bich’o Nii Program for everything they did to help her start her new journey in life.