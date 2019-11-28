BYLAS — McCartha Nosie is a single mother of five children, ages 23, 21, 16, 4 and 2. Nosie has a number of goals in life, but one goal that had been eluding her for a while was obtaining her GED certificate.
Nosie started attending GED classes in 1996; and after much studying, she passed three subject areas and failed the fourth one, which was math. During this time, she was working labor jobs and struggling to provide for her family.
Although she endured domestic violence, she still kept her goal and started attending GED classes again in 2014. Again after much studying, she passed three subject areas, but math was still a challenge. In 2015, McCartha’s mother passed away and, although she was still recovering from her loss, she continued to work.
The following year, she entered the San Carlos Training Institute (SCTI) and attended the heavy equipment maintenance course. After she graduated from SCTI in 2017, she landed a job in the Globe area and rode Apache Transit to work and back. During that time, she heard about Nnee Bich’o Nii Program but didn’t know much about it.
After leaving her work in Globe, she applied for Nnee Bich’o Nii Program and became a client. Her employment career and development plan was to start attending GED classes again. In 2019, after attending weekly classes and much studying, Nosie took her state GED exams and passed three areas and failed the math.
Finally, two months later, she passed math and received her GED certificate. Nosie was very, very happy and credits her former GED instructor and her Nnee Bich’o Nii counselor for encouraging her and not giving up on her.
Her advice to other Nnee Bich’o Nii clients is: “Don’t give up; anything is possible,” adding that the Nnee Bich’o Nii Program can help a great deal. She used as examples that the program offers clothing assistance, helps with paying court fines and has transit referrals.
Nosie thought she was alone but soon realized there were others out there in the same position as she was. She overcame several barriers to get where she’s at, and now she has one less barrier. Her next goal will soon be realized and self-sufficiency achieved.