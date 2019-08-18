BYLAS — Life on the reservation can be very harsh — opportunities are few and far between, and far too many of the children growing up in poverty are not taught how to break that cycle but how to keep it going. The only thing many of the children know of life is living on welfare.
Oftentimes, it is easier to give in to the despair than it is to look for hope, but Julie Bullis found hope with help from the Nnee Bich’o Nii Program.
In 2012, Bullis was living with her mother and her three boys in a one-bedroom house. She applied for cash assistance through the Nnee Bich’o Nii (TANF) Program at the Bylas office and was assigned to Jonathan Duncan, then an employment and training counselor. This is when her life began to change.
Up to this point, Bullis had very little support in her life; she felt she had no one to turn to for help. Duncan began by helping her to set goals for herself. He provided her with information about job opportunities, colleges and financial assistance for college. With Duncan’s help, Julie filed for child support for her three boys.
Several months later, Bullis found an apartment in Globe for herself and her boys. She worked part-time at one of the local retail stores and at the Apache Gold Casino. Being a single mother and working two jobs is not easy. Like so many single parents today, Julie had trouble finding reliable child care for her boys. Bullis did not have a positive support system; her friends and relatives tried to discourage her from trying to make a better life for her family. They encouraged her to stay on welfare. She refused to listen to them; and no matter how hard life got, she never gave up.
For the past five years, Bullis has been a business client solution specialist with the San Carlos Apache Telecommunication Utility Inc. She has added two more beautiful boys to her family, ages 11, 8, 7, 3 and 1.
She is a student at Eastern Arizona College majoring in small business management with an interest in criminal justice, focusing on tribal law. Bullis chose these fields in order to help other moms who find themselves where she once was: alone with no one to turn to for help and not knowing what steps to take to make a change in life.
She attributes much of her success to the support and encouragement she received from Duncan and the Nnee Bich’o Nii (TANF) Program. She also fondly mentions her mentors today, Elaine and Opal, who encourage her to continue pursuing her dreams, and the staff at the General Manager’s Office who are helping her put together a business proposal for a project that is near and dear to her heart, one that was a major obstacle when she was starting on her journey to make a better life for her family.
Bullis’ journey brings to mind a quote from the late Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple Inc. He stated, “Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma, which is living with the results of other people's thinking. Don't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.”