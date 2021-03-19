Venna “Lue” McEuen has lived her life her way, raising children, running a cattle ranch and building memories.
McEuen was born in Morenci on Jan. 20, 1912, about three weeks before Arizona was declared a state. The second of 10 children, she was the first daughter born to Ether McBride and Bertha Carter.
At 109, she now lives with one of her sons in Pima after selling the family ranch in Fort Thomas to a doctor from the East a few years ago.
“I learned how to sew on a treadle sewing machine, cook on a wood stove, and wash clothes on a washboard in a tub with water pumped out of a well, heated over a fire,” she said. “As new inventions came, our work got easier. It is wonderful to have an electric sewing machine, stove, oven, microwave, washer and dryer and indoor plumbing.”
Venna lived alone until she was 102 and stopped driving at 99. She is a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various church positions, including Relief Society president and primary school teacher.
She has nine grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild.
Looking back
Venna has lived through several pandemics and sees some similarities among them.
“My sister and I had scarlet fever, and the doctor came down and hung a ‘Quarantined’ sign on our house so no one would come in, and we had to stay home. During the meningitis pandemic, the schools, churches and theaters were closed. You could not have a funeral or any kind of gathering,” she said. “It is the same with COVID. I don’t go out anymore, but I have missed my family coming to visit. We have a ‘no visitors’ sign on my door.”
When she was 5, her family moved to Glenbar in Graham County to work on land they bought from her grandparents. In 1927, she met her future husband, Catlett McEuen.
During their courtship, they watched shows at the Gila Theater in Safford and ate at the Horse Shoe Cafe. They were married in 1930, when she was 18.
In 1947, they moved their family of five to a ranch in Fort Thomas. Catlett died in 1967, leaving her with two adult sons, Gary and Eddie, alongside her daughter, Rosalie, and her younger sons Carter and Randy. She was 55. In the 1960s, few women managed ranches, and the task seemed daunting, she said.
“Before my husband passed away, I had never balanced the checkbook or kept the records for the ranch. He had always taken care of everything. All of the sudden, I was responsible for it all, keeping the books, applying for loans, paying grazing fees, taxes and all the bills,” she said. “There were not many women who owned businesses in the 1960s, but I did have my sons to help me run the ranch. I belonged to the Arizona Cattle Growers for 65 years.”
Carter McEuen was in his early teens when his father died.
“My brothers Gary, Randy and I worked. Gary helped run things. He told us what to do. We dug ditches and strung fences, and I have an appreciation for that kind of work. It’s a great life. Our place was big enough for my mom and brothers,” Carter said. “My mom is really frugal and conservative and she manages her affairs. She also manages her resources well.”
Mom and dad
Besides shouldering the load of managing the ranch, she also took care of her children’s emotional needs, Carter said.
“Mom served as mom and dad for us. She was able to keep going, and she was always really encouraging,” he said. “She didn’t force you to go to college. But when she realized you had an interest, she would encourage you.”
Carter described his mother as level-headed parent and a source of unwavering support.
To Carter, the cattle round-ups were the most memorable experiences from the farm.
“During the round-ups mom cooked for everyone. Men from Safford, Pima, Thatcher would help with the round-up, and she’d always make sure we were fed. She’d check out the calves and cows, and she used to tell us about riding with my dad in her younger days,” he said.
About 10 cowboys would show up at the ranch and work, collecting cattle from across the 58,814 acres, eating Venna’s amazing food when they all came back at the end of the day.
While she managed the ranch, she also tended a garden filled with vegetables such as carrots, squash and tomatoes. She also grew fruit trees, Carter said. She would can the fruit from her trees and make jams, pies and cookies from it.
Pima Mayor C.B. Fletcher remembers working for Venna on her ranch.
“She’s always been a ranching mother. She’s always been a solid rancher and the salt of the earth,” he said. “I’ve been over to the ranch years ago. She brought us out water, and she always would make sure we had water. She was polite and courteous.”
Fletcher describes Venna’s ranch as a tough land to raise cattle on since there wasn’t a lot of water and feed. However, she managed it. The ranch house was also clean and neat, he said.
“That whole family is great people,” he said. “She’s a pioneer. There aren’t many pioneers left. They’re just about all gone.”
Venna, who said she never considered remarrying, ran the ranch until 2009, when she sold it to move to Pima.
Betty McEuen, Carter’s wife, met Venna in 1972.
“I didn’t know how to cook when I married Carter, she taught me how,” she said.
Betty has been close to Venna for years now, and says she is constantly in awe of her mother-in-law’s personality and perseverance.
“She’s voted in all of the elections. It’s very important to her, and she’s civic-minded,” she said.
In 2014, Venna became ill, and she was sent home from the hospital on hospice care. The future seemed grim, and Betty and Carter knew she might die. But Venna’s health improved dramatically, surprising everybody.
“The doctor said, ‘There’s nothing we can do, you just got better,’” Betty said.
At one point, there was a doctor who would come to Venna’s home every month to check up on her, but eventually he stopped. He later told Betty and Carter that Venna was healthier than he was.
She takes no medications, Betty said. Venna has a knee that pains her, but she takes Ibuprofen and can still walk around with a walker.
Despite being able to fight off infection and make miraculous escapes from death, the secret to such a long life is beyond her.
She has tried to figure out how someone can live so long, but she said she still doesn’t know and wishes she did.
Meet the family
Venna and Catlett had five children: Eddie, 89, Gary, 85, Rosalie, 81, Randy, 69, and Carter, 67.
Eddie became an elementary school principal in Tucson. Gary became a rancher, retiring to live with Venna in Pima. Randy graduated from Pima schools, and Eastern Arizona College, receiving his welding certification later in Phoenix and also became a rancher. Carter graduated from Pima schools and earned an associate of arts degree from EAC. Later, Carter received a master’s degree in educational administration from Western New Mexico University and is the former principal of Fort Thomas High School. Rosalie retired as secretary in the General Office for Phelps Dodge Morenci and lives in Safford. Eddie lives in Tucson and the rest of the family lives in the Gila Valley.
Frightening memory
Venna can still remember a frightening incident when she was 3.
Her brother had gone to play with his friends, and she waited until her mother was busy with a baby before she chased after him.
“I was crossing the train track when I heard the train coming. I jumped up on the wooden trestle and held on. The train rushed by me, making the trestle sway back and forth. I was scared to death and hung on for dear life,” she said. “As I climbed down, I saw a man coming up the road toward me. He had a cloth on his face that made him look like he didn’t have ahead. I screamed and ran all the way home and fell into Mama’s arms, crying my eyes out. Mama said the man covered his face because he had cancer.”
On Feb. 25, she was honored by the Arizona Legislature for being an example and inspiration.
Betty said Venna was humbled by the news.
“She said, ‘Well, that just makes me cry.’ I never thought anybody would do that for me,” she said. “She really is an amazing person.”