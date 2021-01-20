A fire in a makeshift playhouse on 6th Street in Safford melted power lines and singed trees Wednesday afternoon.
Lauri Mclain said she was inside her home with her children when she looked outside around 1:30 p.m. and saw flames in their double-story playhouse and immediately called 9-1-1.
Safford firefighters used soapy foam to put the fire out and no one was injured.
Mclain speculated the fire could have been caused by her wood-burning stove. SFD Chief Clark Bingham said they were only able to determine the fire began inside the structure.
Firefighters accessed the fire from 8th Street, which was closed between 6th and 7th Avenue for about 90 minutes while firefighters extinguished the blaze.