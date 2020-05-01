Small fire

The Thatcher Fire Department was called to Reay Lane at 2 p.m. Thursday after fire broke out in some weeds and lumber. Chief Mike Payne said there was no damage done to the residence or a camper next to it. The fire burned weeds in as well as a pile of lumber. Firefighters had to direct water over a wall onto the fire, the cause of which is unknown.

 Brooke Curley Eastern Arizona Courier
