Graham and Greenlee county residents are invited to submit nominees for recognition for their charitable work within the region.
The Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley is accepting nominations in the following categories: Graham County Nonprofit Organization of the Year, Greenlee County Nonprofit Organization of the Year, Ed and Angie Sawyer Volunteer of the Year (Graham County), and Greenlee County Volunteer of the Year.
Recipients of the awards will be recognized at the annual event hosted by the foundation which will take place at 4 p.m. on Sept. 27. Online submissions can be cast at azfoundation.org/GilaValleyNominations.
The webpage also contains links to the nominations in PDF form that can be emailed to Regional Philanthropic Advisor Colleen Iuliucci at ciuliucci@azfoundation.org or printed and mailed to the foundation’s office at 400 W. Fry Blvd., Suite 6, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
To be considered, nominations must be submitted online or postmarked no later than Aug. 1. Registration for the annual signature event will open in mid-July; check back at azfoundation.org/GilaValley for updates.
The Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley was founded in 1997 as permanent philanthropic endowments for the enduring benefit of southeast Arizona. This family of charitable funds are guided by a local board of advisors and benefits from cost-efficient, centralized professional services provided by the Arizona Community Foundation.