Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Arizona Community Foundation of Cochise and the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley are hosting grant applications this month for local nonprofit organizations.

Attendance is mandatory for any organization wishing to apply for a grant from the foundation this year, according to a news release.

Attendees will get an overview of the application process, information about guidelines and will get to learn about the elements of an effective application, according to the release.

ACF grants for the Gila Valley will open on Monday, April 11 with applications due by May 11.

Interested organizations can register at acf.cventevents.com/southeastazgrants22.

Contact Regional Philanthropic Advisor Colleen Iuliucci at ciuliucci@azfoundation.org or call (520) 439-0595 with questions.



Tags

Load comments