Its arms raised in a continual state of “Hello,” Saguaro (Carnegiea gigantea) is the tallest cactus in the United States. It was named after Industrialist and Philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1903.
Saguaro was officially named Arizona’s State Flower in March of 1931. This cactus giant, although often pictured in movies and advertisements as representing the entire Southwest, actually grows only in Southern Arizona and western Sonora, Mexico.
The giant cactus has adapted systems allowing it to thrive in the desert, such as its ability to store water. Accordion-like ribs and stem succulent allow it to store hundreds of gallons during a rainfall. As more water is stored, the Saguaro skin expands to provide more storage.
These plants grow slowly; perhaps taking 50 to 70 years to develop their first arm. Amazingly, some have been recorded with up to 25 arms. Others never grow an arm. Arms naturally grow upward; drooping or twisted arms often have been caused by wilting after freeze damage.
The Saguaro serves as a hotel for several wildlife members. Gila Woodpeckers are the first to carve their nest hole, waiting months before using it to allow the inner pulp to dry into a solid casing (boot) around the cavity. Others that subsequently may use the nest holes are Flycatchers, Cactus Wrens, Elf Owls, and others.
A few Saguaro grow a “crested” fan-shaped form, or “cristate.” The mutation occurs when cells in the growing stem divide outward rather than in the circular pattern of a normal cactus. The cause of this mutation is unknown, although over 2,000 have been documented.
Many owners are puzzled about how, or if, to water their Saguaro. These plants do not require drip irrigation, but benefit from some supplemental water during the driest periods.
Horticulturists recommend the following procedure. First create a well or basin around the plant base and run into it a hose with a trickle of water for 4 to 6 hours. This allows water to reach 2 to 3 feet into the soil where most roots are located. Use this method once monthly during the hottest part of summer, allowing the Saguaro to hydrate until it rains. Be certain that the water does not sit around the plant base.
Stored water makes up to 85% of the total weight of the cactus. The retained water helps prevent temperature extremes which are harmful to the plant. Surprisingly, the roots for this giant are rarely more than 40 inches deep, radiating horizontally from the plant as far as it is tall.
The Saguaro is protected in Arizona by regulations that restrict harvesting or selling Saguaro from the wild. However, seed-grown plants are easily obtained from commercial nurseries.
A large well-hydrated Saguaro can weigh more than 10 tons. Mother Nature’s design of this cactus has created a desert symbol meant for our awe and admiration!