Ben Brown and wife Dee made 322 pizzas on April 22.
It was the second day of the Safford Spring Festival, as well as the day they celebrated the grand opening of their new restaurant, Fancy Pizzeria, 628 S. Eighth Ave., in Safford.
The location is a former dry cleaners that has sat vacant for years. The Browns purchased the building and adapted it for food service. The centerpiece of the operation is a wood-and-gas-fired Pavesi pizza oven that was delivered from Italy.
The oven is triple insulated and shrouded in gold and copper tile design, and the pizzas bake on a rotating stone carousel. A full turn in the oven — about 90 seconds — is all it takes to have a ready-to-eat Neapolitan-style pizza. Anything more than that, and you’re liable to have something resembling a burnt cracker.
“Our oven reaches temps over 900 degrees,” Ben Brown said. “We run it at 700 degrees to bring the best Neapolitan-style pizza that we can.”
Brown acknowledged he occasionally misses a pie coming around the bend. Those usually are the ones that become his own dinner.
In addition to pizzas, the shop offers sandwiches with bread the Browns make themselves, pasta made to order, salads, side dishes and fresh baked cookies and lemon bars.
The restaurant also offers an assortment of Italian sodas and freezes, many of which are Dee’s creations. It’s also one of the few, if not the only establishment in the area that offers homegrown soda favorite Doc Holiday on tap.
Ben Brown graduated from Scottsdale Community College’s culinary arts program in 2000. He has been in the hotel and restaurant business for more than 12 years, working in the restaurants of finer establishments like the Hyatt Gainey Ranch and The Phoenician (a Starwood hotel).
Dee Brown described her husband as a “foodie,” and it’s a label he wears proudly.
“When I moved to Safford, I noticed the food scene was limited,” he said, adding that a lifelong dream has been to own and operate a restaurant. After further discussion with his wife, the couple decided to obtain a spot and open a pizzeria.
“Challenges for a new business owner are daunting to say the least,” he said, especially as they renovated the old Select Cleaners building. But with the assistance from the city of Safford, the couple finally got the nod to open.
“We look to open the remaining portion of the building soon,” Ben Brown said. “We need to build out our dining room and patio. Till then it will be a cozy spot or takeout if you can’t find a table. We would love to offer a larger dining hall in order to host larger events.”
He explained that the name Fancy comes from “our finer execution of our ingredients. Meaning we really take our time to work each component of our dish in order to deliver a satisfying culinary experience for our patron’s delight. Each of our menu items came from a place of thought and care and brought to you with love. Ultimately, we knew when being compared to other places in town, we would be referred to as ‘That Fancy Pizza.’”
The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily with drive-through service, takeout or enjoy in the cozy four-table restaurant while listening to classic Italian crooners like Dean Martin. In an effort to keep production as efficient as possible and reduce wait times, the Browns encourage customers to use the Toast TakeOut app, found at toasttakeout.com
“If customers want the classic Neapolitan experience, they can get it here,” Ben Brown said.
Courier Managing Editor Tom Bodus contributed to this article.