DSC_0778.JPG

Fancy Pizzeria owners Ben and Dee Brown stand in front of their imported pizza oven. 

Ben Brown and wife Dee made 322 pizzas on April 22.

It was the second day of the Safford Spring Festival, as well as the day they celebrated the grand opening of their new restaurant, Fancy Pizzeria, 628 S. Eighth Ave., in Safford.

DSC_0767.JPG

Fancy Pizzeria co-owner Ben Brown stokes the oven in preparation for the day's work.
DSC_0803.JPG

Dee Brown, of Fancy Pizzeria, prepares a strawberry freeze.

