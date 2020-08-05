When Brenda Adamson launched her career as a nurse practitioner it was February 2006, she was one of two in the Gila Valley and few had any idea what she did.
Nowadays, Adamson is one of roughly a dozen NPs in the valley and far more are familiar with the work they do.
NPs are registered nurses who have completed additional training and education, and obtain national board certification in specialty areas such as midwifery, pediatrics, family medicine, adult medicine, obstetrics-gynecology and neonatal medicine.
In Arizona and 21 other states, they can work without having to consult with a doctor.
There are nearly 300,000 of them working in the U.S.. Their numbers have been exploding in recent years because of a shortage in primary care physicians.
The Association of American Medical Colleges recently issued a new report forecasting the U.S. shortage of doctors will rise to between 54,000 and 139,000 by 2033 as the U.S. population grows and ages.
Nurse practitioners are expected to help fill the gap and some are pushing for states to ease the restrictions placed upon them in certain states.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates states could reduce their physician shortages by two-thirds by easing restrictions that keep nurses from independently treating patients.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, over 132,000 nurse practitioners live in the 28 states that still limit nurses’ authority to practice.
Adamson and several of her colleagues in the Gila Valley aren’t seeing a doctor shortage here, but they are well aware of the nationwide phenomenon.
Adamson became a registered nurse in 1999, obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2002 and spent years working at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center in the emergency room, intensive care unit, medical-surgery unit and as a charge nurse.
She ultimately decided she wanted to go beyond following doctor’s orders; she wanted to diagnose her patients and she wanted to spend more time with them. She enjoys helping them understand what was going on within their bodies and how they can address it.
She worked as an NP at the hospital for awhile and also owned her own clinic. Ultimately, she decided she didn’t like dealing with insurance reimbursements and the other business aspects and now works at Mt. Graham Family Practice.
Morenci native Shelley Vaughn became intrigued with nurse practitioners on a trip to Honduras one year after she obtained her associate’s degree in nursing from EAC.
While tagging along with a friend who was a physician’s assistant, she met a NP who had a whole roster of their own patients and was making diagnoses on their own.
She decided that’s what she wanted to do.
“I like solving puzzles,” Vaughn said.
As a nurse practitioner, she feels she has more time to speak with her patients to get a complete picture of what is going on with them. Just because someone has a sore throat doesn’t necessarily mean they have strep throat and what sounds like a urinary tract infection can be something else entirely, Vaughn said.
She’s been a nurse practitioner since 2011, works at the Gila Valley Clinic and is vice president of The Arizona Nurse Practitioner Council.
As a nurse practitioner, one of her goals is to ensure that “anyone who comes and sees me feels like they’ve been listened to and can come back,” she said.
Carolyn McCormies has been a family practice nurse practitioner since 2004. Becoming a NP gave her the opportunity to raise her family and achieve an advanced position in a profession she adores.
“Nurses have in them a pride in their profession. They have a quest for knowledge and a love of life-long learning,” McCormies said. “They have a commitment to excellence and they really want to connect with their patients.”
She sees her role as someone who can help patients learn more about their conditions so they can take an active role in addressing them, McCormies said.
While there are some who debate the pros and cons between medical doctors and nurse practitioners, McCormies said there shouldn’t be one.
Each are equally committed to their patients, but in the past the way they were trained to interact with patients was different, McCormies said.
“We’re becoming more like one another now, though,” McCormies said. “Both professions have so much to offer and we learn from one another. Everyone has their place and there’s a need for both.”
Vaughn agreed. She said the NPs, doctors and physicians assistants she works with never fail to consult each other about their patients. Besides, she said, “there are more than enough to go around.”
McCormies is saddened so many doctors are leaving the profession and fewer are pursuing it, but she understands. Malpractice insurance is exorbitant, insurance reimbursements are plummeting and medical school is quite costly.
“We’ve been blessed to have enough doctors in the valley,” McCormies, who works at Mt. Graham Family Practice said. “There are some remarkably talented physicians here. More than I think people realize.”
Rebecca Smith started her career at Mt. Graham Family Practice in January.
She found herself getting burned out doing bedside nursing and wanted a change.
She finds she has time to teach her patients what to look for as their chronic diseases progress, the side effects of their medications and how to monitor their blood pressure and sugar levels. She can also chat with them about their mental well-being.
“I like having my own patients and being able to take care of them,” Smith said. “As a nurse you don’t get to seem them get better, you only see them at their worst. Being a nurse practitioner, it’s more rewarding and you can see you’ve had an impact.”
One of the interesting things she’s discovered is no one knows what to call her.
“Some of my patients want to call me Dr. Smith,” she said. “I just tell them to call me Rebecca.”