SAFFORD — Incumbent Congressman Tom O’Halleran has raised more than four times the money of his three opponents . . . combined.
According to Federal Elections Commission filings, through June 30, O’Halleran, D-Ariz., raised $562,321.57 for his re-election campaign for Arizona’s first congressional district, which represents Graham and Greenlee counties.
A total of $237,381.13 came from individual contributors, $599.28 from the Democratic Party and $310,194.42 from “other committees.”
Those other committees include a number of farming interests, including political action committees for cotton, sugar cane and milk producers. He also received contributions from the PACs for Walmart, General Electric, Honeywell, Boeing, UPS, AT&T, Verizon and United Mine workers.
O’Halleran has spent $172,206.39 thus far, giving him $396,047.13 cash on hand heading into the second half of 2019.
The next nearest to O’Halleran is Republican Tiffany Shedd, of Eloy, who announced her candidacy earlier this month. She reported having raised $66,174.06; however, $66,140.37 came from a loan she made herself to the campaign.
Shedd reported spending $67,839.49 through June 30, with the most ($30,000) going to Arizona Grassroots Advocates for campaign management and consulting.
The campaign is reporting $295,140.37 in loans owed by the campaign.
Shedd ran for Congress in Dist. 1 in 2016, finishing third in the Republican primary to Steve Smith and winner Wendy Rogers, who went on to lose to O’Halleran in the general election.
Eva Putzova, of Flagstaff, is mounting a Democratic primary challenge to O’Halleran. She reported raising $52,040.62 through June 30, almost all of which has come from individual donors, with just $524.44 coming from Putzova herself, for which the campaign has reimbursed her. She reports no contributions from other committees or loans.
Putzova reports $41,250.29 in expenses thus far, with almost all in the three-figure range except for three expenses totaling $19,000 to Bright Phoenix LLC for fund-raising consulting and setup.
Putzova has $10,790.33 cash on hand.
Safford’s Chris Taylor, also running on the Republican side, reported $16,665.83 in contributions to his campaign, with all coming from individual donors.
Taylor reports $6,709.20 in expenses, the largest of which is $1,700 for his campaign website creation and design, and $1,800 “in kind” to Harry Riley.
Taylor has $9,956.73 cash on hand heading into the second half of 2019 and reports no outstanding loans.
KAFF Radio in Flagstaff reports three others running in Arizona’s First Congressional District — Republicans Ricky Bunch, of Casa Grande, and Pedro Debalsa, of Safford; and Democrat Larry Williams, of Chambers. However, no reports for those three could be found in the FEC database.