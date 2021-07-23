It’s been quite some time since most people have been able to visit Mount Graham, including the director of the Large Binocular Telescope Observatory on the mountain, Christian Veillet.
“It’s really a place I like very much. I’m missing it,” said Veillet from his home office in Tucson.
Veillet worked as an astronomer in France, then worked at the Mauna Kea Observatories in Hawaii before becoming the director of the Large Binocular Telescope Observatory in 2014. Veillet hasn’t been back up to the observatory he directs on Mount Graham since March of 2020 when COVID-19 and the ensuing lockdowns and stay at home orders shut down the facility completely.
For two and a half months the facility where astronomers and other scientists from around the world had worked to investigate the mysteries of the universe fell silent, except for the occasional presence of some staff members who went up the mountain to check up and maintain the telescope and other equipment.
“We never really leave it alone,” Veillet said.
In June of 2020 the facility reopened for the 14-member team of local maintenance and operational staff, most of whom live in Graham County, Veillet said. Those who are unvaccinated wear masks and keep socially distanced, but instead of inviting visiting scientists from around the country and around the world to continue their work, the telescope was, and is still, operated remotely, with Veillet and other staff members at the observatory operating it from their homes via a strong internet connection.
“We were their hands and their eyes,” Veillet said about observatory employees operating one of the largest optical telescopes in North America telescope for research scientists around the country and around the world.
Veillet described the 24/7 operating, two 8.4 meter telescopes mounted side-by-side as a huge, “machine of exquisite precision” that requires everything to be super accurate everywhere. It has the light collecting power of a single 11.8 meter telescope.
Scientists use the telescope and the spectroscope, an instrument attached to the telescope, to study everything from the satellites of Jupiter to asteroids to even scientists looking into finding life on other planets.
“By going very very far away, you can begin to understand the beginning of the universe,” Veillet said.
Although Veillet said operating the telescope remotely is working for both staff and the scientists who use the Large Binocular Telescope Observatory, he does miss working at the observatory, high up on the mountain.
“It’s better to be there,” Veillet said. “Your real work is next to the machine.”
For the near future though, Veillet said there are no plans for him or international, or even other domestic scientists, to go back up to the observatory to work.
Although most staff at the observatory are vaccinated against COVID-19, Veillet said they will continue to run the observatory remotely in the upcoming months during the university’s fall semester. They are following COVID-19 public health rules set out by the University of Arizona.
A part of the larger Mount Graham International Observatory, the Large Binocular Telescope Observatory is collaboratively run and funded by the University of Arizona, The National Institute for Astrophysics in Italy, LBT Beteiligungsgesellschaft, which coordinates the participation of five different German institutions, Ohio State University and Tucson-based Research Corporation, which represents the University of Minnesota, the University of Virginia and the University of Notre Dame.
“It’s an evolution to the way we behave,” Veillet said about the changes to how he and his staff do their jobs, but with the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreading among unvaccinated people and international travel still difficult because of COVID-19 travel restrictions, Veillet thinks scientists using the telescope remotely might be the new normal for the observatory. Besides, individual scientists are trying to address climate change by reducing their carbon footprint and traveling less by plane.
With bigger telescopes being built and planned around the world, Veillet doesn’t think scientists will start migrating away from using the Large Binocular Telescope Observatory though.
“I haven’t seen a telescope with good instruments ever close,” Veillet said. “The universe is big and we don’t have enough telescopes.”
Veillet said that funding for the observatory, like all observatories, is always difficult, but the pandemic didn’t make it any worse, or better. Along with funding from it’s collaborating institutions, the observatory also receives funding from the National Science Foundation, some grants and some private donations.
“We’re doing science for knowledge,” Veillet said, “not for business.”
For seven weeks starting July 12 during the monsoon season, the observatory shuts down every year so that one of the two mirrors on the telescope can be cleaned while the other mirror gets a new aluminum layer. Veillet said it takes about 10 people, some maintenance staff, others engineers and scientists, to complete the cleaning and maintenance project. Since the drive up and down the mountain is tedious, some crew members will stay up on the mountain in lodgings that the observatory has, socially distanced of course. Last year the maintenance crew wasn’t able to do perform the same cleaning and maintenance project because of the pandemic.
For Veillet the slow down in scientific work being done at the observatory offers him a chance to reflect.
Because most staff won’t be up at the observatory working, public tours of the facility also won’t be happening anytime in the near future, Veillet said. He said it’s a real shame because he thinks that giving public talks, especially to students around the Gila Valley, was one of the most important aspects of his job because it inspired students to get involved in the sciences and reminded them that one of the most important scientific instruments in the country and the world is right here in their backyard.
“I came a few times to Safford to talk at the Discovery Center and I think that it’s really great to be there and talk to people, Veillet said. “It’s how we can reach out to the local community, and we’re missing out.”