Authorities say an off-duty Thatcher police officer was forced to pull his weapon last week to stop a Safford man from beating another man with a pipe during an attempted robbery near Walmart.
According to a Safford police report, officers received a call around 3 p.m. April 14 about a fight between two armed men, one of whom had a bat and the other a gun.
When officers arrived, they saw a BLM ranger taking Peter Anderson, 24, into custody off the ground on 8th Street, the report stated. An off-duty Thatcher police officer said he was passing by the area when he saw Anderson hitting a pipe on the ground and then suddenly rush across the street toward a man who was panhandling.
The off-duty officer said he saw Anderson hit the man with the pipe so he got out of his car, drew his off-duty pistol and took Anderson into custody with the help of the BLM Ranger, the report said.
Anderson declined to speak with officers, but the victim said Anderson wanted his bike and after he refused to give it to him, Anderson went across the street, retrieved the pipe and hit him with it, again demanding the bike, the report said.
Witnesses in the area and video surveillance corroborated everyone's stories, according to the report.
Anderson was booked into the Graham County jail on suspicion of attempted robbery, aggravated assault, attempted theft, assault and disorderly conduct.