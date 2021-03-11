A Bloomberg news story about hackers breaching surveillance cameras inside hospitals, jails and police departments mentions the Graham County Jail, but it isn't the one located in Safford, officials said.
According to the story, hackers claim they gained access to security-camera date collected by a Silicon Valley company named Verkada, Inc. and were able to see live feeds of 150,000 surveillance cameras.
Mike Cochran, the commander of the Graham County Adult Detention Center in the Gila Valley, said they launched an investigation after receiving the article.
"After consulting with the companies associated with installing and maintaining the video surveillance system used and the Graham County’s IT department and it was concluded that no evidence exists of any type of breach of this department’s camera video system has occurred," Cochran said in a news release. "In addition, Graham County does not use the Verkada system and the surveillance system is designed in such a way that would make such a breach extremely unlikely."