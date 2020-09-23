The residents of Graham County are filling out the 2020 U.S. Census at higher numbers than they did 10 years ago, but with a Sept. 30 deadline looming, officials fear they'll still be leaving millions of dollars on the table.
For every person who fills out the Census, Graham County will receive roughly $3,000 a year for 10 years from the federal government. In other words, for every person who doesn't fill out the Census, $30,000 will be lost over the course of 10 years.
That money helps pay for such things as Meals on Wheels, the Head Start education/nutrition program for children, libraries, roads, bridges and parks. It also helps fund housing and utility assistance programs and first responders. The Census also determines the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
"If you drive, if you read books and if you have kids in school you're going to be affected," said Ashley Smith, Graham County Census coordinator.
As of Wednesday, tons of residents had yet to fill out the nine-question form. The response rates looked like this:
- Graham County: 55.9 percent
- Thatcher: 65.8 percent
- Safford: 65 percent
- Pima: 49 percent
Ten years ago only 18 percent of Pima and 45 percent of Thatcher residents participated. Graham County was at 48.8 and Safford at 61 percent back in 2010.
Smith is still a bit disappointed the increase in numbers wasn't higher, though.
"I was hoping we'd be at 75 percent by the time the Census workers started going door-to-door," she said.
As of Wednesday, Gilbert and Oro Valley led the state with response rates of roughly 78 percent. Tusayan was at the bottom of the pack with slightly less than 12 percent. The State of Arizona had an overall response rate of 63.3 percent.
Thatcher Town Manager Heath Brown had also hoped for higher numbers, but was pleased at the increase over the 2010 numbers.
"We've done a lot more campaigning this year and a lot more educating on what the Census means and how it affects the community," he said.
He's hoping the drawings being held by each community will prompt several more people to participate during these last few days. Winners could win a big screen TV, a $500 gift card or an Apple iPad from the Town of Thatcher. The Town of Pima is holding drawings for a flat screen TV, Playstation 4 and gift certificates to local businesses and City of Safford residents could win a Traeger grill, Yeti cooler or $100 off their utility bill.
There are several reasons the numbers are lower than what they'd like, Smith said.
Some people are distrustful of the government and others are upset undocumented immigrants are being included, she said.
COVID-19 has also played a huge role, Smith said.
"We had been meeting a year and a half, making plans, events that we would have a booth at where people could do the Census at and all of those things were cancelled," Smith said. "It kind of ruined everything and then the door-to-door operations got delayed months and months because of COVID."
This was also the first year the government is allowing people to participate via the Internet and not everyone wants to fill it out online, she said. Before COVID-19 struck, an event was held at Eastern Arizona College and many older people at the event said they were waiting until they received the Census in the mail.
However, the government typically only mails the Census to areas with historically low responses, she said. They also don't deliver to post office boxes and homes on rural routes.
Patti Hibbeler is the chief executive officer of the Phoenix Indian Center, the oldest American Indian non-profit organization in the United States. According to her, San Carlos Apache tribal members have slightly less than a 15 percent self-response rate and much of their reservation is within Graham County.
Less than 25 percent of all Native Americans in Arizona have responded to the Census, she said.
"Everybody's been trying to do the best they can to push up the numbers, but in the world of COVID it's very difficult," Hibbeler said.
During the pandemic, many tribal members have been under stay-at-home orders and even when the reservations began to open back up, people remain unwilling to open their doors for fear of getting the virus, she said.
Plus, many tribal members are still distrustful due to the negative history that exists between the federal government and Native American people, Hibbeler said.
Some of those who may want to participate in the Census have also been hindered because there either isn't Internet in their area or they can't afford it, she said.
Fill out the Census online by visiting my2020census.gov or Fill out the Census over the phone by calling: 844-330-2020