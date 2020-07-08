Tom O’Halleran (D) hopes to retain his seat as U.S. Representative for Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. He agreed to participate in a Question and Answer session via email.
Q: What has it been like campaigning in the COVID-19 era? Tell me about your campaign strategy and how it’s been adjusted.
A: Right now, my main concern is the health and safety of my constituents. My campaign has put a pause on in-person events and door-to-door operations, and has instead turned to digital outreach and meetings. As we all adjust to this new normal, technology has been instrumental in keeping Arizonans connected to work, education, tele-health and loved ones. That’s why I’m working to expand and invest in broadband development for rural, underserved areas throughout our state.
Q: Can you please share your thoughts about how Gov. Ducey has been handling this crisis? How about President Trump?
A: From the beginning, I have been advocating for a comprehensive, national plan to address this crisis that outlines how we are scaling up testing, tracing, and treatment operations, as well as provides a concrete, step-by-step guide for reopening our economy safely. Instead, we have seen state and local leaders forced to operate and make critical decisions in a void of helpful information or data. In April, I joined the House Problem Solvers Caucus, an evenly-divided bipartisan group of Republicans and Democrats to introduce our Recovery and Back to Work Checklist, a multi-prong, data-driven proposal for reopening America that focuses first on public health and then on reigniting the economy safely. National leadership needs to heed the advice of public health officials and use plans like ours as a starting point for discussion to develop our national plan before the fall.
Q: What are your thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement and the removal of certain statues and monuments?
A: As a former police officer sworn to protect and serve my community, and now as a Congressman, I know that the protection and equitable treatment of all Americans is not a partisan issue. As a nation, we have reached a turning point, and no one of any political party, or at any level of government, can ignore calls for change sweeping our communities. I proudly cosponsored the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to help begin to rebuild broken trust between law enforcement and the communities they are sworn to protect and serve, and to start the process of much-needed, systemic change. As a country, we must begin to move forward and heal together, and that process involves ongoing discussion on what change is needed next.
Q: With so much divisiveness going on in our country over the pandemic, race relations and police reform, what do you think needs to happen to bring our country closer together?
A: Since coming to Washington in 2017, I’ve worked across the aisle to clean up Congress and hold lawmakers accountable to their constituents. If I am lucky enough to represent Arizona’s First Congressional District for another term, I will build on that work by continuing to fight to lower the cost of prescription drugs, protect health care for Arizonans with pre-existing conditions, develop our rural economies, and honor our brave veterans.