At the end of the month residents of the Gila Valley will be able to enjoy two events in one day as the ‘21 Harvest Festival and the newly created Oktoberfest fundraiser event are both scheduled to take place on Safford City Hall’s front lawn on October 23.
The Harvest Festival, which will feature a pumpkin carving contest for kids, pumpkin bowling, face painting, local food and crafts vendors, a sack and stick horse race and a costume contest for people of all ages, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The festival will also feature a trick or treat loop from 8th Avenue to Highway 70 and 8th Street and Highway 70 where kids can walk into participating businesses and get candy or gift cards to local stores.
Pam Frost, the director of planning and community development for the city, said there are now 10 businesses participating in the event, but the city is always looking for more businesses to join.
Along with providing a fun activity for local kids, “this is to help the downtown businesses,” Frost said, by, hopefully, generating foot traffic to them and general awareness of the various businesses in the downtown area.
Maps of the participating businesses will be handed out to trick or treaters at the front lawn of the city hall.
October 14 is the last day business can sign up to participate and be listed on the trick or treat map.
Later on the same day, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the city will host its first Oktoberfest fundraiser event.
Organized by the City of Safford United Way Employee Committee, the Oktoberfest will see the front lawn of city hall transformed into a beer garden, with bratwursts and pretzels for sale and a cornhole tournament.
Profits made from the purchase of beer and other alcohol will go to the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties.
The employee committee, which also organizes other fundraising events for the local United Way, like an annual golf tournament, organized this Oktoberfest event because their annual Summer Block Party event fundraiser was canceled because of monsoon rains.
It also happened to be scheduled the same weekend as many people in both Graham and Greenlee counties volunteered to search for Maci Reed, the 4-year-old Central girl who was swept away during a storm.
Adam O’Doherty, the CEO of United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, said the Summer Block Party event had brought in about $1,000 on average per year for United Way. Combined, other events and fundraisers set up by the committee bring in about $9,000 each year, O’Doherty said.
“We greatly appreciate the funds because all of it goes to support nonprofits in our areas,” O’Doherty said.
The event will feature not only alcohol for adults, but games and food for people of all ages.
There will be no entry fee to the Oktoberfest but there will be a fee to enter into the cornhole tournament, said Matthew Hoshal, the executive assistant to the Safford city manager and the chair of the City of Safford United Way Employee Committee.
Some of the food vendors at the Harvest Festival will also stick around for the Oktoberfest, Hoshal said.
“It’s giving Safford downtown something new,” said Tim Linden, the owner of III Counties Distributing and a member of the local Lions Club. III Counties Distributing will be supplying the beer for the event. “I know with everybody tied down with COVID, a lot of people want to just get out.”
Linden said he hopes the festival, because of its central location on the lawn of city hall, will generate interest and increased foot traffic and business for downtown stores.
“Why not have events here that support local businesses?” Linden said. “We want to help feature our community here.”
Hoshal said in the future, he hopes to both restart the Summer Block Party fundraiser event and continue having the Oktoberfest fundraiser event.