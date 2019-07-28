GLOBE — Old Dominion Days in Globe celebrates the adventurous spirit of men, women and children who left the comforts of family and friends all over the world to seek their fortune in the mines of the Old West.
Each year, the celebration focuses on a different aspect of the colorful and varied past of the Globe-Miami area as it relates to the mine. This year, an old-fashioned formal ball will wrap up the three-day event.
The Gila County Historical Society will host Old Dominion Days on Sept. 11-14, 2019, to relive a time when pioneers struck out West to make their fortunes and survival depended on sheer strength of will. The celebration will feature a guided tour of the Old Dominion Mine, which, although still considered active, is now a mine-themed park complete with hiking trails lined with historic information placards, a zip line and a family park.
“This mine, this park and these photos give us a glimpse of the golden age of Arizona and our area,” said Vernon Perry, president of the Gila County Historical Museum. “That is what Old Dominion Days is all about. We want people to get a taste of that exciting time of discovery and prosperity in our amazing community.”
Old Dominion Days — a Globe event designed to be fun for the entire family — kicks off this year Wednesday, Sept. 11, with a Dutch oven breakfast and veterans and first responders appreciation ceremony, Dolan Ellis (Arizona’s balladeer) and a mine tour. It ends Saturday, Sept. 14, with a Run for Youth to benefit the Cobre Valley Youth Club, historical presentations, a raffle and the Copper Ball.
Of special note this year is Cheese Boat Day, which features a dish made famous locally and fondly remembered by those who have tasted it.
“We wanted to bring a signature event to the community that celebrates our history and our community,” said Fernando Shipley, a member of the Old Dominion Days board. “We chose our events so there is something fun for everyone to do.”
Tickets can be purchased at the Gila Historical Museum, 928-425-7385, or visit www.gilahistoricalmuseum.org/old-dominion-days/#tickets. For lodging call the Globe Miami Chamber of Commerce at 800-804-5623.