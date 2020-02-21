SAFFORD — For Brie Dietrich, 10, her favorite part of playing music is performing in front of people.
“I’ve been playing since I was 3. I like going to fiddle contests.”
Brie and her brothers and sisters wowed the crowd during the Tricks and Fancy competition at the 41st annual Safford Old Time Fiddle Contest at Graham County Fairgrounds last weekend.
Brie; Ranelle, 11; Aspen, 8; Sawyer, 5; and Isley, 3 showed their skills playing “Boil the Cabbage Down” via fiddling between their legs, on their heads and even playing each other’s fiddles. It was that skill that’s also earned them an audition on “America’s Got Talent.”
The Dietrichs weren’t the only family taking part in the musical jamboree.
“My son and daughter are both here, and three grandkids. All are playing,” said fiddler Laura Barry. “I’ve been coming here since the ‘90s, and my favorite parts are the friendships and the music, no question about it.”
Breanna Morris, with the Graham County Chamber of Commerce, said the fiddle contest “bridges generational groups.”
“They’re coming in and they love the music,” she said.
Morris assumed organization of the event from her father, Kevin DeRusha, who had been keeping the local event alive the last few years.
“I was able to offer chamber support,” she said. “I’ve been working on this for a year and we’ve changed the room around, which means the sound is better and there are more opportunity for vendors.”
Sponsorship has also grown, which Morris said she hopes is a precursor to a larger event in the future.
“The goal is to get bigger next year, perhaps move outside, get a headline band and maybe a car show,” she said. “With the team we have, we know we’ll be good. I’m really excited.”