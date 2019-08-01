SAFFORD — After decades of business that incorporated a Gila Valley Christmas tradition, the owners of the Old West Trading Post on Highway 70 recently passed their building on to a worthy successor.
When Brice and Carol Willis retired this year and made plans to relocate to the Phoenix area, they had to decide what to do with the large commercial building. For years, the Old West Trading Post was the place to go at Christmas for boxes of See’s Candies, with proceeds from the chocolate sales benefiting Friends of the Safford Library.
The Willises found their answer in another community service organization when they decided to donate the property to the Safford Lions Club, and the transfer was finalized last month.
Safford Lions Club president Ed Lopez said, “We are very grateful to the Willises for their generosity. We are currently evaluating options to ensure this gift will be a blessing to the community for years to come.”