Super blue moon

OK, it wasn't really blue, but the like of Aug. 30's "super blue moon" won't be seen again for another 14 years.

 PHOTO DIANE DROBKA

Skywatchers had a special treat on Wednesday night, Aug. 30, with a very rare "super blue moon" rising amidst scattered clouds.

To know what makes this blue moon "super," let's first talk about what makes it "blue."

Load comments