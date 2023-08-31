Skywatchers had a special treat on Wednesday night, Aug. 30, with a very rare "super blue moon" rising amidst scattered clouds.
To know what makes this blue moon "super," let's first talk about what makes it "blue."
Most have heard or said “once in a blue moon,” but most aren't familiar with the phrase's origins. While the phrase itself refers to something that is very rare, a blue moon actually is not. Most often, a blue moon is said to happen when there is a second full moon in the same month. This is basically correct but, technically, a blue moon is called a seasonal blue moon, which refers to the third full moon in a season that has four full moons.
That’s a bit much to digest, so most folks fall back to the popularly accepted two-per-month rule. According to NASA, only 3 percent of full moons are blue moons, occurring every two to three years, so not quite rare in astronomical terms but still noteworthy."
Not only is a blue moon not particularly rare, it is also not blue! There are several stories explaining the incorrect name but, in the long run, a moon only appears blue during a volcanic eruption, which would more aptly fit the “once in a blue moon” phrase.
Wednesday night was also a super moon, which occurs when the moon is closest to Earth during its elliptical orbit. Roughly three to four times each year, the full moon occurs while the moon is at its closest point to Earth. These super moons appear 7 percent larger than the average full moon. As the brightest and largest full moon of the year, at its greatest illumination, the super moon was 222,043 miles away from Earth, tens of thousands of miles closer than its average 240,000-mile distance, according to the EarthSky website. A similar alignment will not take place again until November 2025.
Combining a blue moon that occurs every two to three years with a super moon resulted in our Aug. 30 super blue moon, which actually was a rarity. Another one will not occur again for 14 years, in 2037!
