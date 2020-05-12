Two people were injured in a rollover accident on Highway 70 Monday afternoon after their vehicle clipped a semi truck they were trying to pass, authorities said.
The accident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Monday at Highway 70 and Glenbar Cemetery Road. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the semi was making a left turn when an SUV behind it tried to pass. Clipping the truck's bumper, the SUV rolled over into a culvert south of the highway and came to rest on the driver's side.
Two people were in the SUV; according to DPS, neither was wearing a seatbelt. One was treated and released and the other was admitted to Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.