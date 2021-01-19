The Graham County Sheriff's Office has re-opened one lane of the 8th Avenue bridge in Safford after smoke from a brush fire temporarily hindered visibility.
It appears as though Monday's brush fire in the Gila River bed flared up again, said Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies.
Safford firefighters were initially called to the fire just before noon Monday and by 5 p.m. it had burned roughly four acres, said Safford Fire Department Chief Clark Bingham.
Around 9 o'clock Tuesday morning, Bingham said the fire was extinguished and crews had left the scene, but they were called out again around 2 p.m. after winds had picked up significantly in the area.
The sheriff's department shut down the bridge shortly after that.
The cause of the fire is unknown, Bingham said.