One of the two anti-marijuana groups circulating petitions in Graham County failed to meet an August 5 deadline, said Hannah Duderstadt, Graham County election director.
In July, A Peoria based organization calling itself "Protect Graham County, No to Drugs" filed applications and began circulation two petitions. One petition asked voters if they’d like to place a referendum on the November 2022 ballot that would overturn a zoning change that makes it possible for Bayacan to grow marijuana upon its purchase of two NatureSweet greenhouses in Bonita. The other petition seeks approval for a ballot measure asking for the imposition of a $1,000 occupational permit fee for businesses that cultivate cannabis and $1,000 for every pound of cannabis or cannabis by product sold or transferred.
A second group calling themselves “Respect The Will Of The People,” also sought signatures for a referendum on the supervisors' decision. The group easily beat the Aug. 5 deadline and turned in 2,288 signatures, much more than the 1,064 signatures they were required to gather.
Duderstadt said she's going over each petition to make sure it was filled out correctly and has the referendum attached. Once that is done, Graham County Recorder Wendy John will start verifying the signatures on the petition.
"Protect Graham County, No to Drugs" has until July 2022 to turn in its other petition. They need 1,596 signatures.