GRAHAM COUNTY- We know where the pills were now. Has the supply ebbed? And if so, what are the addicts using instead?
New data revealed the highest pharmaceutical sales of opioids from 2006 to 2012 in our area. This new data, combined with local statements and international research makes us wonder if the opioid crisis has gotten better or simply morphed into something else in Graham County.
The Washington Post released opioid database information through the Drug Enforcement Administration. The nationwide information detailing the transactions between opioid manufacturers and pharmacies between 2006 and 2012 were made available to the public. According to this database, Graham County had 14,623,445 pills distributed from 2006 to 2012. This number combined with the population of Graham County equaled to every single resident of the county receiving 58 pills per person annually.
The top sellers of opioids in Graham County were all located in Safford with Walton Drug being the top distributer with 3,557, 365 pills. Walgreens pharmacy in Safford came in with the second highest opioid distribution number of 2,970, 060 pills. Walmart Pharmacy had the third highest, while Thriftees Food and Drug was fourth and Safeway Pharmacy had the fifth highest number.
The Courier saught out the comments of multiple pharmacists and pharmacy technicians in the Safford area and one individual chose to speak. However, this individual wished to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the topic.
“There has been a huge decrease in the amount of narcotics being written and dispensed,” said the Safford pharmacy technician. “The situation is definitely getting better. Our focus now needs to be on the meth and heroin problems. With all the new rules/regulations the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) has put into place in the last few years on prescribed narcotics, it seems like the abuse potential has declined and is still declining.”
In response to this technicians’ statements, the Courier researched the number of meth seizures by border protection, as well as the incline of heroin use corresponding to opioid addiction. According to the article “Prescription opioid use is a risk factor for heroin use” published by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, stated that 80% of heroin users reported that they used prescription opioids before using heroin.
“Their (Graham County citizens) local prescribers and pharmacies care about the people, and the community,” the technician said. “ And we will continue to do what is ethical and right to help fight this battle.”
What is the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition doing to combat the situation?
The coalition has had a rough year so far, after the loss of one of its fundamental grants which was used to pay two of the coalition’s employees and the Above the Influence school campayne. However, the director of the coalition, Kathy Grimes, told the Courier that she has applied to multiple grants and hopes to find out if they have been awarded soon.
“Our primary focus will be Graham County youth ages 12-17 and their parents/caregivers. Our secondary focus will be on the community public and local prescribers. Not unlike the epidemic plaguing the nation, the issue of prescription and illicit opioid misuse in our rural and isolated community is profound,” Grimes wrote in an email, citing a grant application. “Between 2014 and 2017, inpatient substance-related hospitalizations rose a shocking 54.8% in Graham County, with a current rate of 71.6 per 100,000 population (Arizona Department of Health Services - ADHS). We also now have the highest rate in the state of substance-related Emergency Department visits at 299.5 per 100,000 population – 48.3% higher than the state rate.”
Grimes’s resources attributed the majority of the emergency department visits to the increased presence of opioids within Graham County. Also, the visits included individuals cocktailing opioids with alcohol along with other substances.
Until Grimes hears back from the coalition’s grant applications, the coalition is still working with considerably less funding. However, Grimes reiterated that if any of the teachers in Graham County would like her to do a presentation in their class, she will gladly do so. Also Grimes said that the Graham County Coalition’s sober living facility is still moving full speed ahead in development and is currently
The coalition will be holding an Overdose Awareness Day ceremony on August 29 at the steps of the Graham County Courthouse in Safford from 6 pm.to 7pm. This ceremony will be a gathering point for the community to mourn the loss of loved ones to overdose as well as acknowledging the road ahead for those recovering from addiction in support.