GRAHAM COUNTY- As another year passes the opioid crisis goes on, what is Graham County’s progress in the battle against opioid addiction?
It has almost been a year since the last time the Eastern Arizona Courier researched the local opioid crisis in Graham County. To better understand the situation, the Courier looked into the local drug overdose numbers over the course of a year in the hopes to measure them against last year’s emergency room admissions at the Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center. However, after discussing the inquiry for overdoses out of the hospital with Ryan Rapier, who is the Director of Public Relations, Rapier said that the numbers supplied by the hospital would be unsubstantiated.
“When a suspected overdose comes through the ED (Emergency Department), we don’t always know if it is one or not (an overdose). We then report our suspicions to the county who follows up and confirms whether it actually was an overdose or not. We don’t get that information back. So any numbers coming out of our ED are unsubstantiated,” said Rapier.
Rapier supplied information from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). According to the ADHS, there have been 65 confirmed opioid overdoses in Graham County since the ADHS began collecting the information in June of 2017.
In the hopes of finding a source of measurement, the Courier sought out information regarding suspected overdose patient care. At this point, the Graham County Health Department provides packets of information to Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center and local law enforcement.
“Packets are then distributed to those who have been impacted by substance abuse. Provided information gives families who are affected by addiction options for help. Within the Packets are local contact information and education on substance abuse recovery alternatives within Graham County,” said Graham County Health Department Brian Douglas. “In March 2019 Graham County Health Department distributed 100 packets to our local partners. Additional Recovery Resource Packets can be obtained at the Graham County Health Department.”
Graham County Drug Court
In the effort to grasp a substantial understanding on the current opioid and drug situation, the Courier spoke to Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael D. Peterson who presides over the Graham County Drug Court.
“Even the prospect of death does not deter people’s behaviour when they are in the throes of a substance abuse situation,” said Peterson.
Peterson’s views on Graham County’s Adult Drug Court program was optimistic. Graham County’s Adult Drug Court had its first session on March 6, 2017. According to Peterson, individuals who are in drug court must attend scheduled therapy and be tested repeatedly throughout the week. Success in drug court may lead to freedom, yet the inability to retain sobriety may result in immediate incarceration. Peterson told the Courier that at the most, Graham County Adult Drug Court can maintain 30 people in the program. At this point, there are 20 individuals who are currently enrolled in the rigorous program. Peterson said that one of the incremental approaches available to those in the throes of opioid addiction is medically assisted treatment in the Drug Court program. Peterson said that the aid of the medically assisted treatment is instrumental for those suffering from opioid abuse in particular. Each individual also receives mandatory 5 drug screens a week and three counseling sessions a week.
“Understand, people who have a substance abuse problem, by itself does not make them a bad person. But you do not help them by enabling them and assisting them to buy the drugs. Quite frankly, if this is your loved one call the police and get them involved. Get the person some treatment and counseling. They might have to suffer the consequences by way of the law, but it will virtually never end until somebody ends up in my court,” said Peterson. “Honestly, from the standpoint of helping people. Call the police if you think they’re doing something wrong. Call Law enforcement get them involved if they refuse to do treatment. I suppose there is a tiny demographic that’s willing to go to treatment. But that’s just not my experience. That’s wishful thinking. People always think, oh I don’t want to call the police because I don’t want to get them in trouble, well, regrettably they’re going to keep doing what they’re doing and some of those people would be alive if their loved ones had the courage to call. My closing argument to people is this is a problem that is so hard to get rid of until we work together and sometimes a person is held accountable, we’re never going to get a person to stop using.”