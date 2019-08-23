GRAHAM COUNTY — As another year passes, the opioid crisis goes on, which begs the question: What has been Graham County’s progress in the battle against opioid addiction?
It has almost been a year since the last time the Eastern Arizona Courier researched the local opioid crisis in Graham County. To better understand the situation, the Courier looked into the local drug overdose numbers over the course of a year to measure that data against last year’s emergency room admissions at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center.
Ryan Rapier, director of public relations for the hospital, said numbers supplied by the hospital would be unsubstantiated.
“When a suspected overdose comes through the ED (Emergency Department), we don’t always know if it is one or not. We then report our suspicions to the county, (which) follows up and confirms whether it actually was an overdose or not. We don’t get that information back. So any numbers coming out of our ED are unsubstantiated,” Rapier said.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there have been 65 confirmed opioid overdoses in Graham County since ADHS began collecting the information in June of 2017.
The Courier then sought out information regarding suspected overdose patient care. Graham County Health Department provides packets of information on overdoses to Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center and local law enforcement.
“Packets are then distributed to those who have been impacted by substance abuse. Provided information gives families who are affected by addiction options for help. Within the packets are local contact information and education on substance abuse recovery alternatives within Graham County,” said Graham County Health Department Director Brian Douglas. “In March 2019, Graham County Health Department distributed 100 packets to our local partners. Additional Recovery Resource Packets can be obtained at the Graham County Health Department.”
Graham County Drug Court
The Courier spoke to Graham County Superior Court Judge Michael D. Peterson, who presides over the Graham County Drug Court.
“Even the prospect of death does not deter people’s behavior when they are in the throes of a substance abuse situation,” Peterson said.
Peterson’s views on the effect of the Graham County’s Adult Drug Court program was optimisticThe drug court had its first session March 6, 2017, and, according to Peterson, individuals who are in drug court must attend scheduled therapy and be tested repeatedly throughout the week. Success in drug court may lead to freedom, yet the inability to retain sobriety results in immediate incarceration.
Peterson told the Courier that, at most, Graham County Adult Drug Court can maintain 30 people in the program. At this point, there are 20 individuals who are currently enrolled in the rigorous program.
Peterson said that one of the incremental approaches available to those in the throes of opioid addiction is medically assisted treatment through the drug court program. Peterson said that the aid of the medically assisted treatment is instrumental for those suffering from opioid abuse in particular. Each individual also receives mandatory five drug screens and three counseling sessions a week.
“Understand, people who have a substance abuse problem, by itself does not make them a bad person. But you do not help them by enabling them and assisting them to buy the drugs. Quite frankly, if this is your loved one call the police and get them involved. Get the person some treatment and counseling. They might have to suffer the consequences by way of the law, but it will virtually never end until somebody ends up in my court,” Peterson said.
“Honestly, from the standpoint of helping people, call the police if you think they’re doing something wrong. Call law enforcement and get them involved if they refuse to do treatment. I suppose there is a tiny demographic that’s willing to go to treatment, but that’s just not my experience. That’s wishful thinking. People always think, oh I don’t want to call the police because I don’t want to get them in trouble, well, regrettably they’re going to keep doing what they’re doing and some of those people would be alive if their loved ones had the courage to call.
“My closing argument to people is this is a problem that is so hard to get rid of until we work together and sometimes a person is held accountable, we’re never going to get a person to stop using.”